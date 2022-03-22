U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.50
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,562.00
    +126.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,415.00
    +44.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.20
    +8.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.63
    -2.49 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.40
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0999
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.44
    -0.43 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3188
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.8370
    +1.3690 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,505.26
    +1,230.67 (+2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.94
    +44.90 (+4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.25
    +42.86 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

More Biogas and Renewable Natural Gas Would Help Canada Hit Climate Targets

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - With the right government policies, Canada could reduce five times more greenhouse gas emissions through biogas and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). That's according to a new study released today by the Canadian Biogas Association, based on new modelling by Navius Research.

Biogas & RNG projects currently reduce 8 megatonnes of greenhouse gas pollution by making clean energy out of methane collected from landfills, agriculture and other organic waste. According to the study, that number will grow only 2.5 megatonnes by 2030 with existing policies. Meanwhile, a combination of new policies could deliver 26.7 megatonnes of emission reductions in 2030, meaning biogas & RNG could be instrumental for hitting Canada's 2030 climate targets.

The 26.7 megatonnes of reductions would achieve more than one-half of Canada's 2030 methane pledge, while also helping close the 66-megatonne gap to Canada's overall 2030 target that was calculated by the environment commissioner last year.

The study also shows a potential 40 megatonne greenhouse gas reduction through biogas & RNG by 2050, five times current reductions, which gives biogas & RNG an important role in hitting the Government of Canada's legislated target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

To achieve these bigger greenhouse gas reductions, the study says the Government of Canada needs to scale up two policies proving successful at the provincial level. The first is a countrywide renewable gas mandate, similar to what Québec and British Columbia have in place. A federal renewable gas mandate would require all suppliers of conventional natural gas to add renewably-sourced gases to their mix.

The second policy is a carbon offsets system that rewards landfills and farms for voluntarily collecting and utilizing methane. Alberta and Québec have similar policies in place that the federal government could look to.

These are policies the federal government might consider as it prepares to announce updates to its climate strategy later this month.

"Right now Canada has 279 biogas & RNG producers doing good work destroying greenhouse gas emissions," said Jennifer Green of the Canadian Biogas Association. "We now have a clear understanding of how to multiply that number, but it will take government leadership."

To download the report, go to: www.biogasassociation.ca/climate

SOURCE Canadian Biogas Association

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c3507.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla rolls out first vehicles as German gigafactory goes live

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla will on Tuesday deliver to customers the first 30 Model Y cars made at its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant, launching its first European production hub that is the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history. The chosen clients will receive the Model Y Performance configuration, a vehicle costing 63,990 euros with a 514 km (320 miles) range, Tesla said, adding new orders from the plant could be delivered from April. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend the event that Musk had hoped would happen eight months ago.

  • Alibaba: Positive Developments Boost the Bull Case, Says Top Analyst

    The Chinese government has not made life easy for ecommerce giant Alibaba (BABA). Regulatory crackdowns and an almost hostile approach have been de rigueur over the past couple of years. But a slowing Chinese economy has caused a bit of a rethink at the higher echelons of Chinese decision-making. The government is preparing a course of action that will boost its ailing economy. According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, the government will “actively release policies favorable to markets” a

  • Europe divided over Russian oil sanctions

    EU leaders are deadlocked over whether to hit the Russian energy sector with crippling sanctions as fury mounts over the Kremlin’s “war crimes” in Ukraine.

  • Why Uranium Energy, Cameco, and Denison Mines Stocks Soared on Monday

    Coming off an unnervingly volatile week, uranium stocks opened Monday on a solid note. Uranium prices are back on their way up again as global interest in nuclear energy continues to grow. Uranium prices hit 11-year highs of $60.4 per pound earlier in March as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine sent prices of oil and gas shooting through the roof.

  • Ukraine Update: Biden Flags Cyberattacks, Says Putin ‘Desperate’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia’s use of a hypersonic missile against Ukraine was a sign President Vladimir Putin is growing desperate, and warned about new indications of possible cyberattacks.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardHong Kong

  • Ukraine Update: Biden Says Hypersonic Missile Shows Desperation

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia’s use of a hypersonic missile against Ukraine was a sign President Vladimir Putin is growing desperate, and warned about new indications of possible cyberattacks.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardHong Kong

  • Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Genius’ Trump Threatened To Blow Up Putin’s ‘Gold Bubbles’

    The former New York mayor says Trump authorized him to share the story.

  • Ukrainian historian: Putin made two huge miscalculations

    A Ukrainian historian wrote in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin made two major miscalculations regarding the invasion of Ukraine.Yaroslav Hrytsak, a historian and professor at the Ukrainian Catholic University, wrote that "Russian aggression has been met with heroic Ukrainian resistance and united the West."He referred to Putin as a "master tactician but inept strategist" and said he has made...

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • China Stockpiles Record Cash In Sign of Slow Fiscal Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government stockpiled a record amount of cash in the first two months of the year instead of spending it, despite numerous pledges by top officials to speed up fiscal stimulus to boost the economy. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardHo

  • Abramovich Yachts Moved to Turkey as Chelsea Sale Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Both of Roman Abramovich’s superyachts have been moved to Turkish shores as the Russian billionaire contends with sanctions and the prospect of asset seizures from the European Union and U.K.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardHong Kong Signals

  • ‘Primitive’ gar fish with ‘needle-like’ teeth caught in Georgia breaks state record

    The fish can weigh up to 50 pounds.

  • Can Rishi Sunak rescue the UK from a cost of living crisis?

    There are hopes the chancellor could cut the cost of fuel and energy bills while cutting taxes and boosting benefits.

  • Chemours' LaPorte, Texas Employees Clean up Armand Bayou Nature Center

    One of the few bright spots of the COVID-19 pandemic has been how it has increased our collective appreciation for nature and the outdoors. For employees at our LaPorte, Texas site, one of the loca...

  • Severe weather rips through Central Texas, headed toward Houston

    FOX 26 is your Gulf Coast Weather Authority and we've been monitoring the severe weather moving across Central Texas and toward the Houston area.

  • Ceasefire Would Boost Markets, but Odds Are Slim

    As brutal Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine intensify, there seems very little hope that a ceasefire can be reached anytime soon. "While the Russian military has inflicted immeasurable human suffering on the people of Ukraine and caused a refugee crisis to cascade across the European continent, its actions have led it no closer to conquest than when it began," Real Money Columnist Kevin Curran wrote recently. Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has suggested Russia's increasing interest in doing so.

  • Which Really Costs More: Charging an EV or Filling Up Your Tank With Gas?

    Electric vehicles and gas cars have always come with a tradeoff. Fully electric vehicles are more expensive to buy, but they're cheaper to own because they're cheaper to fuel and maintain -- and they...

  • Sunak resists tax cut calls as borrowing falls ahead of Spring Statement - live updates

    Shell eyes return to Cambo North Sea oil project Boris Johnson prepares planning overhaul to speed up nuclear power plants FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc ahead of Spring Statement Ben Marlow: Macron's pleading with Putin is more Chamberlain than Churchill Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Cost of charging electric cars on the street hits new high

    The cost of charging an electric car on the street has climbed to a record high, intensifying calls for the Chancellor to end a VAT loophole that leaves drivers unable to charge at home paying more in tax.

  • U.S. "profoundly disappointed" at Syrian president's UAE visit

    The U.S. is "profoundly disappointed and troubled" by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's visit to the United Arab Emirates this week, which it sees as an attempt to "legitimize" the embattled dictator, State Department spokesman Ned Price told Axios in a statement on Sunday.Why it matters: Assad's trip to the UAE on Friday was his first official visit to an Arab country since the start of the Syrian war in March 2011, according to Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S