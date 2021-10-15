More Bitcoin ETFs Filed as SEC Inches Closer to Approval
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
BeInCrypto –
The bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) scene is heating up as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is appearing to ready itself to finally begin approving one or more. Bitwise Invest CIO, Matt Hougan, reported that the firm has become the latest to file for an exchange-traded product with regulators in the United States.
This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto