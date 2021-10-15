U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.00
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,884.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,071.25
    +34.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.90
    +6.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    +0.76 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.86
    -1.78 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3714
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1190
    +0.4420 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,476.88
    +1,753.36 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.54
    +37.32 (+2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

More Bitcoin ETFs Filed as SEC Inches Closer to Approval

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martin Young
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BeInCrypto –

The bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) scene is heating up as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is appearing to ready itself to finally begin approving one or more. Bitwise Invest CIO, Matt Hougan, reported that the firm has become the latest to file for an exchange-traded product with regulators in the United States.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories