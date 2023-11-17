More cases of applesauce lead poisoning announced by Oregon Public Health, FDA

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that 12 more children have experienced lead poisoning from recalled applesauce packets, bringing the total number of affected children found by the administration to 34.

Investigators found that the lead contained in the recalled packets, sold under the WanaBana, Schnucks and Weiss brands, had 2.18 parts per million of lead. The finding was 200 times more than what the FDA proposed as an action level in draft guidance for baby food.

The FDA believes that the source of the lead contamination is the cinnamon used in the recalled pouches as tests of non-recalled products without cinnamon did not find lead in them, according to the announcement.

Earlier this month Schnuck Markets Inc. said in a press release that the manufacturer Austrofood SAS, used "cinnamon raw material" with elevated levels of lead.

Oregon Public Health officials separately found that six children in the state who were poisoned after consuming the recalled fruit puree.

What are the signs and symptoms of lead toxicity?

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of all ages and health statuses. Exposure to lead is often difficult to identify, according to the FDA, and most children have no obvious immediate symptoms.

Exposure to lead can only be diagnosed through clinical testing, and signs and symptoms of lead toxicity varies, based on exposure.

Here are some symptoms of short-term lead exposure:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Long-term exposure to lead could have additional symptoms, including:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

What does lead exposure do?

Lead exposure can seriously harm a child's health and lead to long-term health effects, the CDC says, including:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

This can lead to negative effects on learning and focus, the CDC notes.

