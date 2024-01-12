More charges returned against former Lima probation officer

Jan. 11—LIMA — A former probation officer for the Lima Municipal Court has been indicted for a second time on allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct with probationers under his supervision.

An Allen County grand jury on Monday returned a superseding indictment against Dexter Thompson, 52, charging him with four counts of sexual battery, felonies of the third degree; one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; two misdemeanor counts of public indecency and three misdemeanor charges of sexual imposition.

He was originally indicted in July on four counts of sexual battery, one count of gross sexual imposition and two counts of public indecency.

A Feb. 6 jury trial for Thompson is scheduled.

The incidents for which Thompson is charged are alleged to have taken place between June and September of 2022. Eight separate dates of incidents are listed in the indictment, but it is not clear how many alleged victims are included. Two of the sexual battery charges alleged that he engaged in sexual conduct with another "when he had supervisory or disciplinary authority over the person who was in the custody of the law."

The misdemeanor sexual imposition charges allege Thompson had sexual contact with another "knowing that said sexual contact was offensive to the victim or was reckless in that regard."

According to court records, the Lima resident was placed on administrative leave when the allegations came to light. A criminal investigation was initiated in October of 2022.

Thompson was terminated by the Lima Municipal Court's probation department on Dec. 30, 2022 for "breach of trust, gross sexual misconduct and sexual harassment in the workplace," according to court documents. The notice of termination was signed by Lima Municipal Court judges Tammie Hursh and David Rodabaugh.