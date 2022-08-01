U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,115.06
    -15.23 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,766.16
    -78.97 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,365.52
    -25.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.65
    -3.58 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.68
    -4.94 (-5.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.70
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0256
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6150
    -0.0270 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0069 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9610
    -1.2290 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,939.86
    -1,097.94 (-4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.94
    -13.47 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.42
    -10.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

More Consumers Are Turning to Plant-Forward Diets Reports Packaged Facts

·3 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in 2020 and continuing through 2022, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumer habits. Packaged Facts' May 2022 National Online Consumer Survey indicated that 30% of consumers were still eating more fresh produce than they did pre-pandemic.

Packaged Facts Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Packaged Facts)
Packaged Facts Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Packaged Facts)

Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, increasing concerns about health, animal welfare, and the environment have led more consumers to turn to plant-forward diets

The pandemic has expanded interest in healthy eating and lifestyles, and in turn led to growing awareness of plant-based eating. Additionally, inflation and supply issues causing high meat and dairy prices make flexitarian or semi-vegetarian diets more appealing. According to Packaged Facts' new report Vegan, Vegetarian, and Flexitarian Consumers, some consumers are abstaining from animal products by going vegan or vegetarian, but many more are simply reducing consumption of animal products with a flexitarian or semi-vegetarian diet.

This Packaged Facts report analyzes the dynamics of the current landscape of plant-based and plant-forward diets and eating philosophies. Demographics, preferences, and psychographics of vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians, and flexitarians are examined alongside those of omnivores. Trends including consumer usage of plant-based alternative products, reasons for diet and lifestyle choices, retail and restaurant trends, and the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on consumers are also investigated.

The reasons for, and implications of, shifts in consumer perception and behavior are analyzed in the context of present and future market opportunities.

This report also features outlooks for foods relevant to plant-based eating. This includes:

  • the size of the plant-based food market (plant-based meals and alternatives to meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, and eggs) in 2021

  • historical numbers and forecasts for consumption and production of fresh produce in dollars and pounds

  • discussion of per capita meat consumption

  • historical numbers and forecasts for dairy, meat, poultry, and seafood shipments in dollars and inflation-adjusted dollars

Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous marketing photographs. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the food and beverage market.

For more information see the Vegan, Vegetarian, and Flexitarian Consumers report page.

Particular attention is dedicated to the market impact of e-commerce and the coronavirus pandemic.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, the food and beverage market, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter (@packaged_facts), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact: cgangloff@marketresearch.com

Report Purchases: jmiller@marketresearch.com

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@marketresearch.com

Related Links
https://www.packagedfacts.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-consumers-are-turning-to-plant-forward-diets-reports-packaged-facts-301597149.html

SOURCE Packaged Facts

Recommended Stories

  • This Is the No. 1 Food That Spikes Your Stomach Cancer Risk, Experts Say

    Every year, doctors diagnose over 25,000 new cases of stomach cancer, the fifth most common type of cancer worldwide. And while many factors may increase your risk of being included in that number, experts say one of them is related to your diet. Read on to learn which type of food is linked with an increased risk of stomach cancer, and why limiting your intake could help bring that risk back down.READ THIS NEXT: This Popular Party Snack May Cause Colon Cancer, Experts Say. Certain factors can r

  • Health care bill ‘most aggressive action’ on drug pricing: Analyst

    Raymond James Healthcare Policy Analyst&nbsp;Chris Meekins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for the Manchin-Schumer deal, expanding regulation on drug prices, out-of-pocket Medicare expenses, and the outlook for pharmaceutical company earnings.

  • Monkeypox Outbreak May Boost the Shares of These Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- As health authorities all over the globe search for ways to stop the monkeypox outbreak, investors are snapping up shares of companies that could benefit from the race to quell the disease. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Shares of vaccine producers, antiviral drug

  • Skin in the Game: This Small Biotech Has Strong Potential

    When a large patch of skin is injured or missing, surgeons often turn to a skin graft. A skin graft takes a device that looks like an apple peeler, removes a healthy patch of skin from a patient's body, and implants it onto the wounded area. Avita Medical wants to replace this older system with a simpler, more cost-effective procedure.

  • Biden’s COVID ‘rebound’ after treatment with Paxlovid serves as a reminder that the antiviral can have that rare outcome

    President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for a second straight day on Sunday, in what appears to be a rare case of 'rebound' following treatment with the antiviral Paxlovid.

  • Columbus chronic disease startup lands distribution deal with Labcorp

    Redi.Health Inc.'s app is now offered to patients through the Patient Access Solutions division of Labcorp, a global diagnostic and drug development company.

  • Long Covid comes in ‘three different forms’ that are ‘evident in all variants’

    There are three different types of long Covid and each one has its own list of symptoms, scientists have claimed to have found.

  • What to Know About COVID-19 Rebound, Links to Paxlovid Following Joe Biden's Relapse

    The CDC described COVID-19 rebound cases as "a recurrence of symptoms or a new positive viral test after having tested negative" in guidance released in May

  • Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick

    It's been well over two years since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic and we're all understandably exhausted and over it to the point that many have let their guard down or have become desensitized to the seriousness of the situation. But, COVID continues to spread around the world and many countries are currently experiencing a surge, including the United States where we've seen a large spike in cases. So why are so many people getting COVID right now? Dr. Tomi Mitchell,

  • NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms

    ‘It probably won’t be cancer but catching it early can help save lives,’ says national clinical director for cancer

  • More people are catching coronavirus a second time, heightening long COVID risk, experts say

    Emerging evidence suggests that catching the coronavirus a second time can heighten long-term health risks.

  • One Major Side Effect of Drinking Diet Soda Every Day, Say Doctors

    An increasing number of studies suggest that choosing a Diet Coke instead of a Coca-Cola to trim some calories is not necessarily making a healthier choice. While many artificially sweetened beverages contain zero calories, drinking them regularly may put you at risk for health complications typically associated with being overweight, namely, metabolic disorders like cardiovascular disease.Although artificial sweeteners like aspartame (one of the more popular ingredients in diet soda) are approv

  • The Death of Her Three Daughters Became a Huge TV Tragedy—Now Mom Is Charged With Triple Homicide

    ANT1 TV GreeceATHENS—The suspicious deaths of three girls from the same family in just three years has shocked Greek society over the past few months. But what started as a tragic story of an ill-fated young family soon turned out to be one of the most horrible cases of alleged murder the country has seen in recent years.After months of speculation, Roula Pispirigkou, the 33-year-old mother of the family was charged with killing all three of her daughters, one of whom had survived childhood canc

  • Same Surgery, Different Prices: Why Hospital Costs Vary So Much

    The prices hospitals negotiate with health insurance companies are a major driver of high U.S. medical costs. WSJ analyzes the rates at one hospital to explain why the prices for the same surgery, at the same hospital, can vary so widely. Illustration: Ryan Trefes

  • Proven Ways You're Ruining Your Heart Say Doctors

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. "If you don't know your risk for heart disease, you cannot take steps to prevent it," says Steven Nissen, MD, Chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic. "Ignorance won't make the problem go away." Here are five proven ways you are undermining your heart health, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 High Chol

  • Gov. Hochul declares state disaster emergency in response to monkeypox outbreak

    NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul, noting that New York state is now home to more than 25% of U.S. monkeypox cases, declared a state disaster emergency to secure additional vaccines and slow the spread of the virus. “We need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond,” said Hochul on Friday night as the number of statewide cases hit 1,345. “It’s especially important to recognize the ways in ...

  • C2C4C: Back on the Road and Bigger Than Ever

    Rides have raised more than $12 million to help fund cancer research worldwide to date

  • A Texas blueprint for converting the 'abortion-minded': Lattes and a view

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Jana Pinson leaned over the table at the architect's office, craning for a better look at the textures and patterns that would bring her post-Roe dreams to life. At a meeting in mid-July, three weeks after the Supreme Court retracted the constitutional right to abortion, Pinson was plotting a new-age makeover for her crisis pregnancy center, an organization designed to persuade people to carry their pregnancies to term. She ran her fingers across samples of porcelain tile

  • President Biden’s Covid-19 Rebounds Amid Evidence Cases Tend to Be Mild to Moderate

    Rebounds also tend to resolve without hospitalization, but researchers don’t know what causes the small number of cases.

  • ‘We are putting women in impossible situations’: Returning to work while breastfeeding is a major challenge for new mothers. Lawmakers propose federal legislation to help

    A new mother typically spends 1,800 hours expressing milk, or breastfeeding, during her baby's first year.