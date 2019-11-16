University Standoff Ends as Protesters Leave: Hong Kong Update

(Bloomberg) -- A five-day standoff between protesters and police at Chinese University of Hong Kong ended Friday as the activists evacuated their makeshift fortress and left the campus.

On Saturday morning workers had cleared the debris from Tolo Highway beneath the bridge blockaded by protesters. The demonstrators appeared to have abandoned the campus, according to a university spokesman. Earlier, CUHK vice chancellor Rocky Tuan made a fresh appeal for protesters, who had built barricades and taken over certain buildings, to leave campus.

“The University is a place of learning, not a weapons factory, battlefield for violent acts, or political arena,” he said in a letter released just past midnight. “If the University should find it impossible to execute our core functions and mission, we will have no choice but to seek assistance from relevant government departments to help us resolve the difficult situation.”

The city’s government is trying to step up measures to halt escalating violence in the financial center, after a week of some of the worst clashes in the five months of unrest, with countless incidents of vandalism, angry clashes between opposing sides and two deaths linked to the conflict. Some train lines remained closed Saturday, with more demonstrations planned throughout Saturday.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung on Friday promised “more decisive measures” to bring an end to the turmoil, while the city’s civil servants were informed that they would be suspended immediately if arrested for taking part in the anti-government protests. City officials also confirmed that Hong Kong was heading toward its first annual recession in a decade, cementing fears that the months-long demonstrations are inflicting lasting damage on the Asian investment hub.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping had said that bringing the violence to an end is Hong Kong’s “most urgent task” after a week heightened tensions.

The protests, which have raged for more than five months, flared anew last week after the death of a student who fell near a police operation to clear a demonstration. A campaign to disrupt traffic has led to the shooting of a protester and citywide school cancellations, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s government has denied reports of a plan to institute an unprecedented curfew in a bid to quell unrest.

Key developments:

City’s No. 2 promises measures to halt violenceClockenflap music festival canceledProtesters return to city’s streetsHong Kong justice minister hurt in LondonXi urges immediate end to disorderGovernment worker dies; 15-year-old still in hospitalSome trains services remain suspendedTwo German citizens reportedly detained by police

Here’s the latest (all times local):

University occupation ends

Protesters who occupied the CUHK campus for about a week had left the campus, according to a university spokesman. Police and workers cleared the streets early Saturday and all lanes were re-opened on Tolo Highway, which had been blocked by demonstrators.

German Ci

tizens Reportedly Detained by Police (2:31 a.m.)

Two German citizens were detained by Hong Kong police amid the continuing protests, Deutsche Welle reported, citing an official at Germany’s foreign ministry. The two Germans are receiving assistance from the country’s consulate in Hong Kong, according to the report. Police in Hong Kong said two foreign men were detained during a demonstration in Tuen Mun, according to Reuters.

Pompeo Urges China to Uphold Its Commitments (1:19 a.m.)

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo deflected a question about what the U.S. would do if China cracks down harder on protesters in Hong Kong. But he urged China to uphold its agreements with Hong Kong and said he’s pressed both Beijing and the protesters to engage in non-violent discourse.

“Honor that commitment,” Pompeo said Friday at an event in Houston, Texas, referring to Beijing. “You promised there would be one country, two systems.”

Chinese University of Hong Kong Appeals To Protesters To End Siege (12:27 a.m.)

CUHK vice chancellor Rocky Tuan appealed to protesters to stop their siege of his campus, urging them in a letter to leave the university. The university had previously canceled classes for the remainder of the semester and asked students and staff to leave the premises. He said that if the university can’t clear out the protesters, it would have “no choice” but to ask the government to help resolve the situation.

