More homebuyers got lucky in June despite persistent inventory challenges

More buyers unexpectedly secured a home in June. But inventory hurdles remain.

The National Association of Realtors index of pending home sales rose 0.3% to 76.8 reading in June, according to data released from the National Association of Realtors. That was higher than both the 2.7% drop in May and the 0.5% decline that Bloomberg economists had estimated. On a yearly basis, pending transactions were down by 15.6%.

The small rise in the index, a leading sign of the housing market’s health, underscores the still-tepid activity in the resale market due to a lack of inventory as many rate-conscious homeowners are reluctant to sell. That's left buyers in fierce competition.

"The recovery has not taken place, but the housing recession is over," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. "The presence of multiple offers implies that housing demand is not being satisfied due to lack of supply. Homebuilders are ramping up production and hiring workers."

Contract signings in the Northeast increased 0.6% from last month but showed a 16.7% drop from June 2022. Pending sales jumped 4.3% in the Midwest but were down 17.1% from one year ago.

The South registered a monthly dip of 1.4% in pending sales in June while also sinking 14.3% from the prior year. Activity in the West fell 1.0% and was down 15.5% from May 2022.

"Home sales activity still continues to tell a tale of two markets: one of the West, which is constrained by a lack of existing inventory, and the other of the Southeast and South, where the availability of new homes for sale is allowing for more home sales," CoreLogic chief economist Selma Hepp wrote in a note on Tuesday.

The uptick in activity comes as buyers continue to face a trifecta of challenges: low inventory, high home prices, and elevated mortgage rates.

In June, the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage climbed closer to 7%, according to Freddie Mac, and didn't fall below 6.5%, another blow to affordability. Those conditions remain now. For instance, mortgage demand dropped 1.8% from the week prior, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) seasonally adjusted index.

The mismatch between supply and demand has kept prices from moving down very much — if at all. For example, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home price index released Tuesday showed home prices increased by 0.7% month over month in May, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

A sign advertises a pending residential real estate sale in Framingham, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2012. (Bill Sikes/AP Photo)

Still, homebuyers could eventually get some relief as mortgage rates inch down from the eight-month high hit a few weeks ago. NAR forecasts that the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will reach 6.4% this year and then drop to 6.0% in 2024.

"With consumer price inflation calming close to the Federal Reserve’s desired conditions, mortgage rates look to have topped out," Yun added. "Given the ongoing job additions, any meaningful decline in mortgage rates could lead to a rush of buyers later in the year and into the next."

Inventory will remain the headwind.

NAR anticipates existing-home sales to slide 12.9% from 2022 to 2023 before increasing 15.5% in 2024. The national median existing-home price will stay almost steady versus last year, declining 0.4% to $384,900 before rebounding by 2.6% next year to $395,000.

Regionally, the West — the country’s priciest region — will experience a drop in home prices while the more affordable Midwest region is likely to see a small increase. NAR expects housing starts to decline 5.3% from 2022 to 2023 to 1.47 million and then increase 5.4% to 1.55 million in 2024.

"It is critical to expand supply as much as possible to widen access to homebuying for more Americans," Yun said. "Home prices will be influenced by how much inventory is brought to market. Increased homebuilding will tame price growth, while limited construction will lead to home price appreciation outpacing income growth."

