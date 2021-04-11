U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.89 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.87 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    +0.3660 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,671.89
    -134.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.35 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.06 (+0.20%)
     

A 'more honest' stock market

Lucas Matney
·6 min read

Hello friends, and welcome back to Week in Review!

Last week, I talked about Clubhouse's slowing user growth. Well, this week news broke that they had been in talks with Twitter for a $4 billion acquisition, so it looks like they're still pretty desirable. This week, I'm talking about a story I published a couple days ago that highlights pretty much everything that's wild about the alternative asset world right now.

If you’re reading this on the TechCrunch site, you can get this in your inbox from the newsletter page, and follow my tweets @lucasmtny.

The big thing

If you successfully avoided all mentions of NFTs until now, I congratulate you, because it certainly does seem like the broader NFT market is seeing some major pullback after a very frothy February and March. You'll still be seeing plenty of late-to-the-game C-list celebrities debuting NFT art in the coming weeks, but a more sober pullback in prices will probably give some of the NFT platforms that are serious about longevity a better chance to focus on the future and find out how they truly matter.

I spent the last couple weeks, chatting with a bunch of people in one particular community -- one of the oldest active NFT communities on the web called CryptoPunks. It's a platform with 10,000 unique 24x24 pixel portraits and they trade at truly wild prices.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This picture sold for a $1.05 million.

I talked to a dozen or so people (including the guy who sold that one ^^) that had spent between tens of thousands and millions of dollars on these pixelated portraits, my goal being to tap into the psyche of what the hell is happening here. The takeaway is that these folks don't see these assets as any more non-sensical than what's going on in more traditional "old world" markets like public stock exchanges.

A telling quote from my reporting:

“Obviously this is a very speculative market… but it’s almost more honest than the stock market,” user Max Orgeldinger tells TechCrunch. “Kudos to Elon Musk — and I’m a big Tesla fan — but there are no fundamentals that support that stock price. It’s the same when you look at GameStop. With the whole NFT community, it’s almost more honest because nobody’s getting tricked into thinking there’s some very complicated math that no one can figure out. This is just people making up prices and if you want to pay it, that’s the price and if you don’t want to pay it, that’s not the price.”

Shortly after I published my piece, Christie's announced that they were auctioning off nine of the CryptoPunks in an auction likely to fetch at least $10 million at current prices. The market surged in the aftermath and many millions worth of volume quickly moved through the marketplace minting more NFT millionaires.

Is this all just absolutely nuts? Sure.

Is it also a poignant picture of where alternative asset investing is at in 2021? You bet.

Read the full thing.

an illustration of a cardboard ballot box with an Amazon smile on the front
an illustration of a cardboard ballot box with an Amazon smile on the front

Other things

Here are the TechCrunch news stories that especially caught my eye this week:

Amazon workers vote down union organization attempt
Amazon is breathing a sigh of relief after workers at their Bessemer, Alabama warehouse opted out of joining a union, lending a crushing defeat to labor activists who hoped that the high-profile moment would lead more Amazon workers to organize. The vote has been challenged, but the margin of victory seems fairly decisive.

Supreme court sides with Google in Oracle case
If any singular event impacted the web the most this week, it was the Supreme Court siding with Google in a very controversial lawsuit by Oracle that could've fundamentally shifted the future of software development.

Coinbase is making waves
The Coinbase direct listing is just around the corner and they're showing off some of their financials. Turns out crypto has been kind of hot lately and they're raking in the dough, with revenue of $1.8 billion this past quarter.

Apple share more about the future of user tracking
Apple is about to upend the ad-tracking market and they published some more details on what exactly their App Tracking Transparency feature is going to look like. Hint: more user control.

Consumers are spending lots of time in apps
A new report from mobile analytics firm App Annie suggests that we're dumping more of our time into smartphone apps, with the average users spending 4.2 hours a day doing so, a 30 percent increase over two years.

Sonos perfects the bluetooth speaker
I'm a bit of an audio lover, which made my colleague Darrell's review of the new Sonos Roam bluetooth speaker a must-read for me. He's pretty psyched about it, even though it comes in at the higher-end of pricing for these devices, still I'm looking forward to hearing one with my own ears.

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman

Extra things

Some of my favorite reads from our Extra Crunch subscription service this week:
The StockX EC-1
"StockX is a unique company at the nexus of two radical transitions that isn’t just redefining markets, but our culture as well. E-commerce upended markets, diminishing the physical experience by intermediating and aggregating buyers and sellers through digital platforms. At the same time, the internet created rapid new communication channels, allowing euphoria and desire to ricochet across society in a matter of seconds. In a world of plenty, some things are rare, and the hype around that rarity has never been greater. Together, these two trends demanded a stock market of hype, an opportunity that StockX has aggressively pursued."

Building the right team for a billion-dollar startup
"I would really encourage you to take some time to think about what kind of company you want to make first before you go out and start interviewing people. So that really is going to be about understanding and defining your culture. And then the second thing I’d be thinking about when you’re scaling from, you know, five people up to, you know, 50 and beyond is that managers really are the key to your success as a company. It’s hard to overstate how important managers, great managers, are to the success of your company.

So you want to raise a Series A
"More companies will raise seed rounds than Series A rounds, simply due to the fact that many startups fail, and venture only makes sense for a small fraction of businesses out there. Every check is a new cycle of convincing and proving that you, as a startup, will have venture-scale returns. Moore explained that startups looking to move to their next round need to explain to investors why now is their moment."

Until next week,
Lucas M.

And again, if you’re reading this on the TechCrunch site, you can get this in your inbox from the newsletter page, and follow my tweets @lucasmtny.

Recommended Stories

  • EVs Explained: Consumption Versus Efficiency

    The energy an electric car consumes to propel itself is one component of its efficiency, but it’s not the only one.

  • French audiences develop a taste for window theatre

    PARIS (Reuters) -French actress Isabelle Cagnat is pining to get back on stage once the pandemic is over, but on Sunday she had to be content with performing from behind the windows of a fashion boutique. Outside the hip apparel store in central Paris, a small crowd of several dozen people gathered under a cold grey sky, some passers-by, others who had seen notices on social media. "It's an act of defiance to say 'we're here, we're ready to perform anywhere'," Cagnat said after an hour-long performance of "Amnesiacs Haven't Experienced Anything Unforgettable" based on the book by French writer Herve Le Tellier.

  • 4 Undervalued Stocks To Watch For In April

    EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) are four stocks considered technically undervalued this month. Investors may seek out undervalued stocks to invest in for the long term, hoping the market eventually realizes the stock is trading lower than its actual value and makes an upward correction. How A Stock Is Deemed Undervalued: A stock is considered undervalued based on its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). A stock's P/E is found by dividing the stock’s current share price by its earnings per share (EPS) over the past 12 months. A high P/E indicates the stock is trading above its value and could therefore be overvalued, while a low P/E means it is trading below its value and could therefore be overvalued. As an example, if a stock is trading at $40 and has an EPS of $4, it has a P/E ratio of 10, meaning that for every share investors purchase, they claim $10 in earnings. This is considered a low P/E and could indicate the stock is undervalued. Conversely, if a stock is trading at $40 per share and has an EPS of $1, it has a P/E ratio of 40 meaning that for every share investors purchase they claim only $1 in earnings. This is considered a high P/E and could indicate the stock is overvalued. Four Stocks That May Be Undervalued: EBay, a San Jose-based multinational e-commerce company, has a 12-month EPS of $7.89 ended Friday's trading at $62.47, giving it a P/E of 7.92. This may indicate it is undervalued. When eBay reported fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 3, its revenue was up 28% to $2.9 billion, showing it may be going through a period of high growth. SunPower, a San Jose-based solar energy company, has a 12-month EPS of $2.48 and ended Friday's trading at $29.71, giving it a P/E ratio of 11.99. This may indicate it is undervalued. When SunPower reported fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 17, the company said it had added 13,000 new customers. With the push for renewable energy, this may continue to grow, bringing the company increasing revenue. Regeneron, the Westchester County-based biotechnology company, has a 12-month EPS of $30.52 and ended Friday's trading at $475.17, giving it a P/E ratio of 15.57. This may indicate it is undervalued. When Regeneron reported its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 5 it had increased revenues by 30% compared to fourth-quarter 2019, showing sustained growth. Tupperware, an Orlando-based multi-level marketing company with an extensive home product line, has a 12-month EPS of $2.14 and ended Friday's trading at $27.02, giving it a P/E ratio of 12.63. This may indicate it is undervalued. When Tupperware released its fourth-quarter results on March 10, it said its global sales were up 17%, 20% in local currency, compared to the year prior. (Photo by Rhett Wesley on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow This Psychedelic Company Could Lead A Turnaround For The Sector3 Pot Stocks Looking To Bounce© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • C3.ai Stock Is a Cautious Buy After Its Recent Weakness

    Debuting at the end of 2020, C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock steadily rose right out of the gate. But, like many other “story stocks,” the artificial intelligence (AI) play was hit hard by February’s stock market correction. Coupled with disappointing quarterly results, shares of AI stock have fallen over 65% from their highs. Source: Phonlamai Photo / Shutterstock.com On top of that, valuation remains rich. Near-term results could also continue to disappoint. However, after its epic plunge, now may be time to enter a long-term position in AI stock. Why? Because it’s still too early to write off this early-stage company as a dud. After all, the corporate world continues to increase its reliance on AI to make important business decisions. This bodes well for C3.ai’s growth over the next decade. Yes, it will take more than a few quarters for things to take off. But, in the coming years, as this company’s sales rise, the current valuation may look reasonable in hindsight.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Today’s prices of around $61 may not be the bottom. Subsequent near-term hiccups and valuation concerns could hammer AI stock one more time. However, cautiously entering a small position now and adding to it on additional weakness could turn out to be a very worthwhile move. It’s Too Early to Dismiss AI Stock For the quarter ending Jan. 3, C3.ai may have beat analyst revenue estimates with $49.1 million. But, this slight top-line beat was far from enough to keep them happy. Concerned that results will fail to set the world on fire soon, the sell-side community now generally leans bearish on the stock. 7 Great Stocks to Buy Under $10 Yet, it’s short-sighted to dismiss AI stock based on short-term results alone. True, it’s experiencing a few hiccups right now. But a few years out, this artificial-intelligence solutions provider could be the dominant player in the space. After all, as InvestorPlace’s Matt McCall noted back in early March, C3.ai has a “first mover advantage.” As the industry expands and budding rivals try to grab market share, the company will be many steps ahead. Plus, the fact that its AI Suite platform allows users to build applications for their own needs gives C3.ai another leg up. Finally, the global AI market is set to grow by double-digits in the coming years, with applications being one of its faster-growing segments. As such, this company has the ability to gain a ton from this long-term change in how businesses make decisions. If Valuation Remains Rich, Why Buy Now? AI stock may have experienced a tremendous decline over the past two months. But, at today’s prices, it still sports a frothy valuation. As it stands, it trades for 25.6 times estimated fiscal 2022 sales. Analysts give a narrow range of revenue estimates for that year ($235 million to $243.2 million). This points to earnings living up to expectations, but climbing not much higher than that. The stock market may be at record highs and indices like the S&P 500 may be trading at higher-than-normal forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. However, even as valuation concerns remain secondary, we may see some additional contraction for C3.ai shares. So, with the risk the stock takes another dive from here, why buy now? Good question. There is a high chance shares experience a double-digit decline. But, it isn’t guaranteed this will happen. Even with plenty of investors bearish on it, many still believe in this name’s long-term potential as well. Is that enough to power a rapid recovery. Maybe not. However, it could be sufficient to minimize how much farther AI stock falls from here. And, with the potential for massive gains in the long-term, risk-return remains firmly in your favor. So, instead of trying to time the bottom — which could result in you missing out — entering a small position now may be the best move. C3.ai Is No Slam Dunk, But It’s Worth the Risk With this “story stock,” you can’t formulate a bull or bear case just on its current fundamentals alone. Buying this is making a bold bet on the eventual widespread use of artificial intelligence in corporate decision-making. Honestly, it’s going to be many years before this company starts to “crush it.” But, initiating a position in AI stock today, as sentiment remains lukewarm, could pay off in the long-run. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not (either directly or indirectly) hold any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Thomas Niel, contributor for InvestorPlace.com, has been writing single-stock analysis for web-based publications since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post C3.ai Stock Is a Cautious Buy After Its Recent Weakness appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 2 different viewpoints on why Biden's Supreme Court commission may be a dud

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) led the charge in criticizing President Biden's newly-minted 36-person bipartisan commission that's been tasked with studying Supreme Court expansion and term limits for justices, among other judiciary reforms. "This faux-academic study of a nonexistent problem fits squarely within liberals' years-long campaign to politicize the Court, intimidate its members, and subvert its independence," he said in a statement Friday, a few hours after Biden ordered the formation of the commission, which has not been charged with delivering a specific recommendation at the conclusion of its report. But McConnell most likely need not fear, write Ian Millhiser in Vox and Jonathan Turley in The Hill. Their reasons differ significantly, but the conclusions are the same — the commission looks like it'll be a dud. That's not to say the members aren't impressive. Both Millhiser and Turley admit it features an all-star lineup of legal scholars, but the former notes that none of the leading academic proponents of Supreme Court reform were named to the commission. "In choosing the members of this commission, the White House appears to have prioritized bipartisanship and star power within the legal academy over choosing people who have actually spent a meaningful amount of time advocating for Supreme Court reforms," Millhiser writes. Subsequently, he argues, members of the Federalist Society praised the makeup of the commission, signaling that they're not threatened by it. Turley, the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, wasn't sold on the bipartisan angle; he believes the commission is "far from balanced," with only a handful of its members falling under the right-of-center umbrella. In the end, though, "few moderates or conservatives would put much weight in such a stacked commission," Turley writes. "Rather, it could be an effort to defuse the left while sentencing the court packing scheme to death-by-commission — a favorite lethal practice in Washington." Read more at Vox and The Hill. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyThe Latino voteYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Leak hints Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE will use a 'traditional' design

    A reported Galaxy S21 FE leak hints Samsung's next value-for-money phone will sport a familiar but more conventional design.

  • An ‘unwritten rules’ debate arose as the Rangers were being no-hit by the Padres

    The Rangers and Padres have a brief history with ‘unwritten rules’

  • Naked Brand Primed for Growth, With E-Commerce Transformation and No Debt

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) is a company that probably shouldn’t have survived 2020. A global operation consisting of multiple intimate apparel and swimsuit brands, Naked Brand spent 2020 losing money, closing down stores and selling off brands. Shares were worth over $800 at one point in 2018. By 2020 NAKD stock faced de-listing (and much worse) dropping as low as 7 cents at one point. Of course Reddit got involved in the whole situation — because it was 2020. The Reddit effect has been part of the 2021 story as well, with a single-day spike around 250% in January. Source: Shutterstock I’ll be the first to admit that around this time last year, I was skeptical that Naked Brand Group would survive. Its turnaround plans didn’t seem to be gaining much traction. The pandemic wasn’t helping, either — nothing about the coronavirus was good for swimwear or fancy underwear sales. However, it feels as though Naked Brand has turned a corner. The company is making real progress in its transition to a pure e-commerce operation. It’s eliminated all debt and has cash on hand. All of a sudden, NAKD stock is looking like an opportunity for an aggressive investor.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Naked Brand Group Was a Mess, But the Pandemic Didn’t Help You can’t talk about Naked Brand without noting the company’s epic fall. The sad state of Naked Brand’s business was on full display in 2020. The company saw revenue decline 19.5% year-over-year to just $58.5 million. Meanwhile, it lost $33.9 million, topping 2019’s loss of $32 million. 7 Great Stocks to Buy Under $10 With lockdowns and vacation travel clobbered, the market for swimwear and intimate apparel wasn’t exactly on fire in 2020. The blame for the poor showing can’t be laid entirely on the management of Naked Brand. Whatever the cause, investors paid a price. NAKD stock started 2020 at $1.71 and ended the year at 19 cents. That’s an 89% drop. And it was complicated by Reddit-fanned extremes. Transformation to a Pure E-Commerce Operation + Healthy Balance Sheet After talking e-commerce transformation for most of last year, the company appears to be making progress. In addition, it’s cleaned up its debt-ridden balance sheet and solidified its leadership team. On March 29, Naked Brand released a business update. Among the highlights: “With over $270 million in cash and no debt we are strategically positioned to pursue accretive acquisitions of high growth and cash flow positive businesses.” In addition: “Naked expects to complete the divestiture of its Bendon brick-and-mortar operations in the second calendar quarter of 2021, allowing the Company to focus exclusively on the planned rapid acceleration of its e-commerce business.“ What I found interesting is that after the press release announcing the progress on the e-commerce transformation, the healthy balance sheet, the leadership team — plus the addition of a well known finance leader to its board of directors — NAKD stock slipped. Bottom Line on NAKD Stock The NAKD stock picture has been muddled by the Reddit effect. That makes it more of a challenge to read trends, although it helps if you avoid knee-jerk reaction to short-term events. The elephant in the room is that Naked Brand has been losing money for years, and continues to lose money. That’s where two positives will come into play in 2021 and beyond. As the pandemic loosens its grip, we’ll be back to travel, vacations, and in-person dating. That’s going to help spending on intimate apparel and swimwear to return to normal. At the same time, when Naked Brand’s shift to e-commerce is complete, operating costs are going to be down. No store rent or retail employee costs. Profitability becomes much more realistic. Try to look past the previous five years — and the disaster of 2020 in particular — and Naked Brand suddenly looks pretty good. It has a well-established portfolio of products, a leadership team that’s getting things done, a healthy balance sheet, and a transformation from brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce well underway. NAKD stock is a penny stock that has real potential. On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Naked Brand Primed for Growth, With E-Commerce Transformation and No Debt appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Box Office: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Roars to $13.4 Million in Second Weekend

    “Godzilla vs. Kong” stormed to the top of the domestic box office, picking up $13.4 million in its second weekend of release. That brings the monster mashup’s stateside haul to $69.5 million, an impressive gross considering it comes in the midst of a global pandemic. The Legendary and Warner Bros. release’s robust commercial performance has […]

  • 5 ironclad truths about the new Georgia voting law and business

    Used to be that if you ran a business in America you’d stay as far away as possible from politics. But this has been changing in recent years, and now taken to another level with the Georgia voting law, the fallout of which has rippled from Fortune 500 companies and prominent executives to major league baseball and golf.

  • KKR, Bain Said Among Bidders to Advance on Rolls-Royce ITP Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has whittled down the list of potential buyers for its ITP Aero division to suitors including KKR & Co. and Bain Capital, according to people familiar with the matter.The two private-equity suitors are among those who have advanced to the next round while bidders including Carlyle Group Inc. and CVC Capital Partners have dropped out, said the people, asking not to be identified because discussions are private.Buyout firm TowerBrook Capital, which owns Spanish aircraft supplier Aernnova, and its bidding partner Onex Corp. are also still interested in ITP, the people said. Spanish manufacturer Aciturri Aerostructures may team up with one of the other bidders, the people said.Rolls said last month the planned disposal of ITP Aero is progressing well, reporting “ongoing conversations” with a number of potential buyers. The unit could fetch about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) and next bids are due in May, people familiar said.The London-based manufacturer is seeking to divest the Spanish aircraft equipment supplier as part of a plan to raise more than 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) from asset disposals.The U.K. company is coming off a harrowing year that saw it cut 7,000 jobs as the coronavirus crisis grounded the wide-body jets that use its engines, stifling vital maintenance revenue.Representatives for Rolls, KKR, Bain, Carlyle, CVC and TowerBrook declined to comment while Onex and Aciturri couldn’t be immediately reached outside usual business hours.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Student loan forgiveness: What $10,000 in cancellation would look like by U.S. state

    As the president mulls Democrat calls to cancel up to $50,000 in federally-backed student loan debt via executive order, a new analysis shows how $10,000 in forgiveness would affect borrowers in each U.S. state.

  • Exxon Mobil Will Keep Paying Its Dividend, And May Be Worth 30% More

    Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) is not going to lower its dividend no matter what it costs the company. That point came out loud and clear from the company’s latest earnings conference call. This means that XOM stock will continue to have a “strong” dividend yield of about 6.15%. It’s worth at least 32% more, or $74.63 per share, based on its historical dividend yield. Source: Harry Green / Shutterstock.com For the past two years (8 quarters) Exxon has paid 87 cents per share in quarterly dividends. That works out to $3.48 per share each year. Exxon clearly intends to maintain that dividend. Therefore, at today’s price (April 9) of $55.87, the dividend yield is very healthy at 6.2%. Target Price Based on Historicals Moreover, based on the company’s historical dividend yield, this is much higher than its average. For example, Morningstar reports that over the past 5 years, its trailing 5-year dividend yield has been 4.96% (almost 5%).InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips We can use this to estimate the normalized target value for XOM stock. For example, if we divide the dividend per share of $3.48 by the average yield of 4.96%, the result is a target price of $70.16 per share. This represents a potential gain of $14.29 or about 26% more based on today’s price of $55.87. 7 Infrastructure Stocks Excited For The $2 Trillion Biden Plan We can do the same thing with the company’s earnings-per-share (EPS). Applying Morningstar’s 5-year avg. price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.62 times (over the last 5 years) to Exxon’s EPS for this year ($2.87) produces a target price of $73.53. That is over 30% above today’s price. Similarly using the Morningstar forward P/E average of 21.75 times Exxon’s $3.88 EPS for 2022 produces a target price of $84.39. Now we have three different price targets based on dividend yield and price-to-earnings. To round things out we can also derive a price based on its historical price-to-sales. Morningstar says this is 1.25 times over the last five years. Analysts predict sales of $245.5 billion for 2021, so the price target works out to $306.875 billion. This is 29.7% above Exxon’s existing market cap of $236.5 billion. In other words, XOM stock is worth nearly 30% more or $72.46 per share. That means that, on average, XOM stock is worth about 34% higher, or $75.14 per share. These ratios are based on earnings and sales estimates provided by Seeking Alpha on their Earnings tab for Exxon Mobil stock. The estimates can vary depending on which aggregation service is used. But this gives you an idea that XOM stock is undervalued based on its historical metrics. One thing to note is that although the $3.48 dividend exceeds the forecast earnings of $2.87 this year (2021). But next year analysts predict EPS of $3.88 per share, which will cover the dividend, assuming oil and gas prices stay high. Moreover, management said on the fourth-quarter 2020 conference call that cash flow from operations should cover the dividend payments this year. This coincides with their intention to maintain a “strong” dividend, mentioned 10 times on the conference call. What To Do With XOM Stock Most analysts have higher price targets for Exxon stock, but not by much. For example, TipRanks.com says that 18 analysts have an average price target of just $60.68. Similarly, Yahoo! Finance says that 25 analysts believe on average XOM stock is worth $61.18. However, Marketbeat.com reports that 24 analysts have a lower target of $52.73, whereas Seeking Alpha says that 27 analysts have an average target of $61.36. Click to EnlargeSource: Mark R. Hake, CFA You can see in the table on the right that the median analyst price target is $60.63, or 7.1% above today’s price. So, on the one hand, this is much lower than my price target using historical metrics. But on the other hand, keep in mind that my price target could take several years to achieve, whereas most analysts are just looking out one year. For example, if my 34% higher price target takes two years, the average annual return will be just 16% each year on a compounded basis. Moreover, the dividend yield is 6.15%. Therefore the total return, even if the analysts’ target price pans out will be 13.25% (i.e., 7.1% price gain plus 6.15% dividend yield). My target price produces an expected return of 21.95% (i.e., 14.8% gain plus 6.15% yield). Any way that you look at it, XOM stock looks like a good bargain here, assuming oil stays high and the stock returns to its normal historical value metrics. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake did not hold a long or short position in any of the securities in this article. Mark Hake writes about personal finance on mrhake.medium.com and runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Exxon Mobil Will Keep Paying Its Dividend, And May Be Worth 30% More appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Charlie Munger Prefers Alibaba Stock to Treasury Bills. Here’s Why.

    Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger says a new investment in Chinese internet giant Alibaba is part of a move into stocks because returns on Treasury bills are so low.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Lawmakers press Biden to say yes to more payments

    The president is being urged to roll more direct aid money into his infrastructure bill.

  • Traders Opting for Cash and Carry Strategy as Bitcoin’s ‘Contango’ Widens

    Cash and carry traders seek to profit from the spread between bitcoin's price in futures and spot markets.

  • How much money does Nigeria owe China?

    As trade and investment have grown between China and Nigeria, so has lending, leading to an increased focus on the balance of the bilateral relationship.

  • People are flocking to the reopened Obamacare marketplace — and saving big

    Millions of Americans now qualify for policies at less than $50 a month: federal data

  • Consumer Brands Are Getting Squeezed by China Tensions. Here Are 14 to Watch.

    A handful of retailers and apparel makers have encountered a backlash in China in recent weeks, and more could soon be in the same boat.

  • ‘This is the single worst time to be a passive investor’: veteran investor

    Stock picking is ripe for a shift away from passive investing, which could suffer a decade of low or nonexistent returns, says Bill Smead.