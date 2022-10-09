More Hydro One storm responders head east to help restore power in Prince Edward Island alongside Maritime Electric crews

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced 30 highly skilled storm responders are heading to Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) to help restore power to residents still affected by post-tropical storm Fiona. Expected to arrive on Monday, this team will be met by a number of Hydro One crew members making their way from Nova Scotia as restoration work there wraps up.

"We are proud to have storm responders who are willing to leave their loved ones over the holiday weekend to help fellow Canadians still in the dark," said Chong Kiat Ng, Vice President of Distribution, Hydro One. "As we know from experience here at home, the race to restore power with every passing day becomes more and more critical. This dedicated and highly skilled team will help get the lights back on for the remaining Maritime Electric customers."

Hydro One is proud to assist utilities in need. In these mutual assistance situations, all costs are covered by the utilities receiving help. The company has received 12 emergency response awards from the Edison Electric Institute for its storm recovery efforts, including their restoration work following Hurricane Irma in 2017 and the devastating nor'easter storms Riley and Quinn in 2018.

