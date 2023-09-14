More improvements for West Linda: Yuba County supervisors approve contract for new drainage basin

Sep. 13—The Yuba County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the first phase of a West Linda storm drain infrastructure project that will not only help decrease localized street flooding that has occurred over the years, but also is expected to be utilized for other improvements in the area.

Up for approval was the awarding of a contract to Lund Construction Co. for the West Linda Multi-Use Basin Phase I Project with a base bid of $2,436,809.50 and a total bid of $2,468,363.50.

Recently, the Yuba County Community Development and Services Agency has received numerous grants that will benefit West Linda, including Active Transportation Program and State of Good Repair grants for sidewalks, bike lanes, and drainage along Cedar Lane, Alicia Avenue, Garden Avenue, and Feather River Boulevard.

These projects are currently under construction or near the construction phase, but there is no defined drainage system for these projects to terminate into, county officials said. To resolve that issue, Yuba County Public Works staff determined that the best solution was to construct a detention basin along Cottonwood Avenue using an unutilized portion of the Friendship Park property.

Phase one of the West Linda Multi-Use Basin project only includes drainage improvements such as basin excavation, storm drain installation, and drainage structures, county officials said. However, officials expect this drainage basin to be utilized in the future for other uses.

"After coordination with Health and Human Services, it is intended to convert this drainage basin into a 'multi-use' basin. This would involve constructing a small parking lot, irrigation, landscaping, and a path for future recreational uses," a county staff report stated. "Additionally, a roughly $27 million dollar grant was recently awarded to the county for the West Linda area adding many additional miles of sidewalk, bike lanes, and drainage facilities; this project is expected to be constructed in 2027 and 2028. These improvements will also utilize the West Linda drainage basin to accommodate their drainage runoff. The proposed basin can also serve as a water quality basin to help meet storm water quality objectives."

Yuba County Public Information Officer Rachel Abbott told the Appeal that the West Linda Multi-Use Basin project is part of an overall "collective investment" into this part of the county.

In April, Yuba County announced it had received a $3.7 million "Urban Greening" grant from the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) so that it could make large-scale improvements to Friendship Park in West Linda, the Appeal previously reported.

Seeking to create an "extensive eye-pleasing community park," the county planned to use the $3.7 million in funding to redevelop an area that begins with Friendship Park off Alicia Avenue and make improvements to the T-shaped lot that extends west to Cottonwood Avenue.

Officials noted at the time that the "complete facelift" for the area will include pedestrian and bike paths weaving among picnic areas with barbeques, shade structures, benches, 250 new trees and more than 100,000 square feet of multi-use field turf.

"In the coming months we will finalize plans for the park, after which residents will see crews in that area clearing much of that area and removing dead or dying trees to create a fresh canvas for the improvements ahead," Yuba County Public Works Director Dan Peterson previously said in April. "The funding will also cover the important work of grading the property, adding irrigation systems, and putting up fencing."

With the coming changes to the area, officials previously confirmed that the Hmong gardens along Cottonwood Avenue and other existing aspects of the park would be preserved.

"Yuba County was one of 23 projects across the state selected to receive a total of $47.5 million in funding through the Urban Greening Grant Program," officials with the county previously said. "According to CNRA, the grants are intended to create more sustainable communities that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide multiple benefits to residents, including expanding access to parks and green spaces in disadvantaged communities across the state."