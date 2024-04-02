More than just clothing: New Springfield business offering 'really cool experience'

Father’s day is months away but a new business catering specifically toward men is about to make any man’s day.

The Crafted Stag Supply, an all-in-one men’s retail supply store and bar on the west side, is poised to open on April 6 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The moment a customer walks through the doors, they’ll note it’s more than just a clothing store — leather couches are set up near a bright bar and a foosball table is ready to be put to the test.

“I want (customers) to feel welcome, and I want them to have just a really cool experience,” the store's owner Grant Hammer said. “I want them to feel comfortable … enjoy a coffee or espresso, a beverage from the bar.”

Hammer, a Springfield local who opened the business with his wife Jennifer, said the idea behind making a one-stop shop for gentlemen revolves around the love of all thing's sports, adventuring outdoors and a passion for life itself.

“I just thought there was a market gap per say,” Hammer said. “And I think a lot of our customers will be female. I think there will be a lot of women that shop at the Crafted Stag Supply for their husbands or brothers or son, someone like that.”

Previously Donnie B’s Comedy Club until 2018, the building at 3455 Freedom Drive has been transformed with antlers and glossy wood showcasing clothing displays near the massive tavern; and if customers don’t want to drink inside, a fully furnished outdoor patio is open to the public.

The 6,000-square-foot also offers barber services from Uppercuts barbershop owner Justin Moon, wine and spirits at the open bar, accessories and lifestyle goods from niche koozies to professional pocket watches.

Uppercuts barbershop originally operated at 1812 S. Macarthur Blvd. and announced on March 20 the location would be moving to Crafted Stag Supply but could still take appointments for haircuts through their website.

The store also carries essentials for men’s wardrobes like classic button-down shirts and basics, but also carries quality brands including, Criquet, Marine Layer, Normal Brand and other department store brands. Uniquely, Crafted Stag Supplies is an authorized dealer of Patagonia apparel, the only in Springfield.

“Friday may roll around and you may need to get a new haircut, there may be a golf outing that weekend and may need to grab a new golf shirt,” Hammer said.

At the bar side of the business, barista John Droegkamp is serving up whiskey, wine, beer and house-sourced Iron Stag Coffee, which was created especially for the store in early 2024.

The store hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week excluding Mondays, with barbershop service available Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by reservation.

The site for Crafted Stag Supply is already up and running at craftedstagsupply.com.

