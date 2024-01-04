'More than just a cup of coffee': Mobile coffee business opens brick-and-mortar location in Northwood

Jan. 4—By Ayanna Eckblad

NORTHWOOD — Carpenter Coffee Co. held its official opening Wednesday at its new location on Central Avenue in Northwood.

Married couple and co-owners Jon and Bree Back spoke about what it means to them to open their new coffee shop location to the public.

"When people come in we want them to feel loved and valued and enjoy just relaxing in a calm environment," Bree Back said. She said she wants "to share Jesus' love with them as well."

Carpenter Coffee Co. started in July 2022 as a mobile business that sold drinks at farmers markets and other community events in the area. The couple had been looking to open a brick-and-mortar location for about a year.

They began renting a space in downtown Northwood in December 2023. Because that space had previously been a restaurant named Bean and Bistro, it was fairly easy for the Backs to turn the space into what they needed for Carpenter Coffee. Jon, who has a background in graphic design and is a "jack of all trades" was able to build structures to hang decorations.

According to Bree, they still plan on running the mobile trailer to sell coffee, but it is put away and winterized for now.

Carpenter Coffee Co. sells a variety of drinks made with fair trade and organic coffee. The coffee beans are freshly roasted at Council Oak (formerly Stonebrew) in Sioux City, Iowa. The Backs are hoping to begin crafting more blended drinks in the future as well. Right now, their specialty is cold brew and cream beverages. The shop also sells fresh baked goods.

"Who doesn't want a baked good with a cup of coffee?" Bree said.

When it came to opening their shop, atmosphere was important to Jon and Bree. They wanted the space to feel like a cozy space for people to gather and provide a low-rush environment for clientele. The Backs have four children and wanted to make a family-friendly space as well.

The couple extended a big thank you to people who have supported Carpenter Coffee in its earliest days of business.

Story continues

"I just feel really blessed with how well the opening went," Bree said. "It blew our expectations out of the water. ... We felt so welcomed and everyone was really kind and supportive and patient with us."

The Backs hope to take the support that the community has given them and pay it forward to other local businesses, specifically in Northwood.

"The whole phrase of 'shop small' and 'shop local' has taken on a whole new meaning for us," Bree said. "We realized that you are helping a family stay afloat and thrive ... it makes me want to shop local way more than I did before."

Currently Carpenter Coffee Co. is at 826 Central Ave. in Northwood. Its regular business hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. More information can be found on the business Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CarpenterCoffeeCompany/.