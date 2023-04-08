More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$19m worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares last year

Last week, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (NYSE:UNH) stock jumped 8.5%, but insiders who sold US$19m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$525, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

UnitedHealth Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & COO, Dirk McMahon, sold US$8.0m worth of shares at a price of US$543 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$513. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of UnitedHealth Group shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of UnitedHealth Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that UnitedHealth Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$1.6b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no UnitedHealth Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the UnitedHealth Group insiders selling. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for UnitedHealth Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

