U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,438.13
    +9.03 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,222.34
    +158.09 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,834.16
    -60.96 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.91
    +11.91 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    -45.30 (-2.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0074 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    +0.0720 (+5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2610
    +0.5080 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,920.84
    +2,636.89 (+6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.86
    +57.22 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

More work placements for Quebec's post-secondary students

·4 min read

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on Canada's youth, with many seeing their summer jobs, internships and graduation plans disappear. To help them during this unprecedented time, the Government of Canada has introduced supports for youth, including more than 300,000 employment opportunities for youth and students, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Today, while visiting the University of Sherbrooke, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead, Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, Élisabeth Brière, announced that the Fédération des chambres du commerce du Québec will receive up to $36.7 million to create work placements for Quebec's post-secondary students. The announcement was made on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough.

This funding will help create up to 4,000 new work placements in Quebec through the Student Work Placement Program. Employers will have access to financial support to create work placements, while students will benefit from meaningful paid work placements related to their interests and field of study.

Minister Bibeau also highlighted over $239.8 million in 2021–22 to fund the Student Work Placement Program, creating 50,000 work placements (an increase of 20,000 placements) for post-secondary students through new and existing delivery partners across Canada. This investment is a part of a series of measures recently introduced by the Government of Canada as part of Budget 2021. These measures also include investing more than $5.7 billion over the next five years to help young Canadians pursue and complete their education, to provide additional relief from student loan debt for young graduates, and to enable them to access more work opportunities. This is on top of the $7.4 billion already invested in young Canadians since the start of the pandemic.

Quotes

"The uncertainty many young Canadians are facing today can be overwhelming, but the Government of Canada is working to help them. The work placements that will be created by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec will help the province's students through these difficult times, so they can build their careers and shape their futures. We are firmly committed to continuing the work we began during the pandemic to help students and support them through the coming academic year."
– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"Young people are the leaders of today and tomorrow. During this unprecedented time, many of them are uncertain how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect their futures. That is why our government is committed to ensuring that students in Quebec have the opportunities and gain the skills they need to succeed now and in the years to come."
– Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau

"The pandemic has affected Quebec's youth. That's why our government is committed to helping young people overcome the obstacles they are facing as they follow their dreams and enter the workforce in our new reality. I'm immensely proud of the work we are accomplishing with organizations like the Fédération des chambres du commerce du Québec to help young people acquire the tools they need and launch successful careers, while prioritizing Quebec employers."
– Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, Élisabeth Brière

"After this long period of uncertainty, we owe it to our youth to assist them on the path to success. While they represent the very future of economic development, they were the first to be impacted by the negative effects of the pandemic. The professional integration offered through this program will provide a real boost to many students at the gateway to their professional careers. We are therefore proud to contribute our expertise to this rich and innovative initiative."
– President and CEO of the Fédération des chambres du commerce du Québec, Charles Milliard

"Work placements enhance students' education by providing the hands-on learning that is essential to skills development and by allowing them to graduate with a wealth of labour market experience. This is excellent news for Quebec universities, which will be able to further develop their work placement opportunities."
– Vice-Rector of Academics at the University of Sherbrooke, Christine Hudon

Quick Facts

  • The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec is one of 18 organizations funded through the Student Work Placement Program.

  • Budget 2019 expanded the Student Work Placement Program by collaborating with seven new partners to provide work placements for post-secondary students in fields outside of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and business, such as the arts, humanities and social sciences. This funding will ensure that work placements are available to any student who wants one.

  • The Student Work Placement Program wage subsidy has been increased until July 31, 2021, to cover up to 75% of the cost of wages across all placements.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c1378.html

Recommended Stories

  • Didi Weighs Giving Up Data Control to Appease Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is weighing giving up control of its most valuable data as part of efforts to resolve a Chinese regulatory probe into the aftermath of its controversial U.S. initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said.The ride-hailing giant has put forth a number of proposals to appease the powerful internet industry overseer, including ceding management of its data to a private third party, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about internal del

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Big Tech is suffering from a ‘Great Resignation’ of workers, who say ‘It’s a good time to leave’

    A confluence of factors have led the rank and file at Big Tech companies to leave what were coveted jobs a decade ago for the potential riches of startups and young public companies, with some participants calling it the “Great Resignation.” In much the same way that Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Facebook Inc. (FB) and others lured workers from mature and seemingly staid tech giants like International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) a decade ago, a new generation of upstarts flush with cash from venture capitalists and Wall Street is aiming for their employees. More than a dozen Big Tech defectors recently contacted by MarketWatch said they were wooed by a potential for an initial public offering, the chance to make a splash at a smaller company, and the opportunity to escape the stigma of working at some of tech’s biggest names.

  • NYC Push to Plow Pensions’ $265 Billion Into City Hits a Wall

    (Bloomberg) -- Brad Lander, the Democratic candidate for New York City comptroller, wants to pump more of the city’s $265 billion of pension assets into apartments for poor and working-class residents, invest in rooftop solar panels and lend to small enterprises owned by women and minorities.But his ambition to use the pensions to invest in the five boroughs will butt up against law and economic reality. Trustees of New York’s five retirement plans, including the mayor and comptroller, have a fi

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Infrastructure Bill Has Big Wins for Oil, Climate Advocates Say

    (Bloomberg) -- When negotiators released the more-than-2,700-page text of the infrastructure bill now inching its way forward in the Senate this week, they discussed it as a glass half full — the first, imperfect step toward greening U.S. energy and industry.To many looking at it from outside the government, however, what’s in that glass has been polluted.Many of the bill’s provisions are on the oil industry’s wish list. The proposed legislation has more than $10 billion for carbon capture, tran

  • White House: Tesla not invited to EV event because it's focused on 3 biggest employers of UAW members

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday addressed Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet that it was "odd" his company wasn't invited to a White House event later in the day tied to the Biden administration's moves on electric vehicles. "Today it's the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers and the UAW president who will stand with President Biden," Psaki told reporters, though she added that the administration looks forward to having a range of partners. Musk has faced a legal fight

  • Janet Yellen Has Been Lobbying Against Wyden-Lummis-Toomey Crypto Amendment: Report

    Senators had hoped to pass the bipartisan bill on Thursday night, but issues remained unresolved around the cryptocurrency regulations.

  • Big Tech’s big problem: Let employees stay home from expensive campuses or ‘risk losing 30% of their workers’

    Tech workers got used to working from home during the pandemic, and that could be a big problem for Big Tech. Companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Facebook Inc. (FB) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have committed to bringing employees back to their giant, expensive campuses for at least part of each week. Big Tech has already seen a gradual retreat of workers toward smaller companies and startups that have received a wave of cash during the pandemic, but that could turn into a full-fledged exodus in what some are calling a generational change in the tech industry.

  • July jobs report: Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

    U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month, with payroll gains moving in tandem with improving economic activity and consumer mobility during the recovery.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 ekes out record high after strong July jobs report

    Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.

  • Fed skepticism builds over the need for a digital dollar

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung breaks down Fed's Waller’s skepticism of a Central Bank digital currency improving U.S. payments and outlook on the Fed tapering its bond purchases.

  • How workers quitting is a signal for economic recovery

    The Labor Department on Friday said 930,000 people voluntarily quit jobs in July on top of 942,000 who quit in June. Most people who are quitting are not leaving the labor market. Workers still in the market can negotiate better hours and pay because employers need labor to keep their businesses running.

  • The Marjorie Taylor Greene caucus goes to Liz Cheney's backyard

    The Marjorie Taylor Greene caucus goes to Liz Cheney's backyard

  • China slams US offer of safe havens for Hong Kong residents

    China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday attacked a U.S. offer of temporary refuge for people from Hong Kong as a “vain attempt to stigmatize" the semi-autonomous southern city and China's central government. The statement from the ministry’s office in Hong Kong came hours after President Joe Biden made the offer in response to Beijing’s increasing moves to tighten its control and crush the pro-democracy opposition. Biden signed a memorandum allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the United States to live and work in the country for 18 months, in direct response to Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

  • The Fed will crash the market if they increase interest rates: Opimas CEO

    Octavio Marenzi, Opimas CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the Fed, inflation concerns, and outlook on emerging markets.

  • Forget about the future: Americans are doing whatever it takes to get by today

    The Delta variant is a painful reminder that we are not out of the woods on the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest evidence of this comes from a new study out Thursday from the Nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies (TCRS), which serves up a variety of bleak data points. “Workers are weathering a public health crisis and contending with fears about the virus and vaccinations, concerns for family and friends, employment impacts, and financial setbacks,” said Catherine Collinson, chief executive and president of Transamerica Institute and TCRS.

  • ‘Governor who?’: Ron DeSantis’ popularity tanks as Biden mocks him and Delta ravages state

    Republican and 2024 frontrunner admits it’s ‘Covid season’ as hospitalisation records broken, and approval ratings fall

  • Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden took a step toward his goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions on Thursday with an executive order aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric, a move made with backing from the biggest U.S. automakers. The administration also proposed new vehicle emissions standards that would cut pollution through 2026, starting with a 10% stringency increase in the 2023 model year. The actions are part of Biden's broader plan to fight climate change, in this case by targeting emissions from cars and trucks, while working to make the United States an industry leader as China moves to dominate the electric vehicle market.

  • The emergency is over. The Fed should bring its firetrucks back to the station

    When notified of an emergency like a high-rise fire, which could be either very serious or a mild annoyance, firefighters assume the worst. Now imagine the Federal Reserve is our financial fire department. Fire Chief Jerome Powell himself said so, repeatedly begging Congress to deal with unemployment and business failures more effectively.