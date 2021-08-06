More work placements for Quebec's post-secondary students

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on Canada's youth, with many seeing their summer jobs, internships and graduation plans disappear. To help them during this unprecedented time, the Government of Canada has introduced supports for youth, including more than 300,000 employment opportunities for youth and students, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Today, while visiting the University of Sherbrooke, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead, Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, Élisabeth Brière, announced that the Fédération des chambres du commerce du Québec will receive up to $36.7 million to create work placements for Quebec's post-secondary students. The announcement was made on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough.

This funding will help create up to 4,000 new work placements in Quebec through the Student Work Placement Program. Employers will have access to financial support to create work placements, while students will benefit from meaningful paid work placements related to their interests and field of study.

Minister Bibeau also highlighted over $239.8 million in 2021–22 to fund the Student Work Placement Program, creating 50,000 work placements (an increase of 20,000 placements) for post-secondary students through new and existing delivery partners across Canada. This investment is a part of a series of measures recently introduced by the Government of Canada as part of Budget 2021. These measures also include investing more than $5.7 billion over the next five years to help young Canadians pursue and complete their education, to provide additional relief from student loan debt for young graduates, and to enable them to access more work opportunities. This is on top of the $7.4 billion already invested in young Canadians since the start of the pandemic.

Quotes

"The uncertainty many young Canadians are facing today can be overwhelming, but the Government of Canada is working to help them. The work placements that will be created by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec will help the province's students through these difficult times, so they can build their careers and shape their futures. We are firmly committed to continuing the work we began during the pandemic to help students and support them through the coming academic year."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"Young people are the leaders of today and tomorrow. During this unprecedented time, many of them are uncertain how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect their futures. That is why our government is committed to ensuring that students in Quebec have the opportunities and gain the skills they need to succeed now and in the years to come."

– Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau

"The pandemic has affected Quebec's youth. That's why our government is committed to helping young people overcome the obstacles they are facing as they follow their dreams and enter the workforce in our new reality. I'm immensely proud of the work we are accomplishing with organizations like the Fédération des chambres du commerce du Québec to help young people acquire the tools they need and launch successful careers, while prioritizing Quebec employers."

– Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, Élisabeth Brière

"After this long period of uncertainty, we owe it to our youth to assist them on the path to success. While they represent the very future of economic development, they were the first to be impacted by the negative effects of the pandemic. The professional integration offered through this program will provide a real boost to many students at the gateway to their professional careers. We are therefore proud to contribute our expertise to this rich and innovative initiative."

– President and CEO of the Fédération des chambres du commerce du Québec, Charles Milliard

"Work placements enhance students' education by providing the hands-on learning that is essential to skills development and by allowing them to graduate with a wealth of labour market experience. This is excellent news for Quebec universities, which will be able to further develop their work placement opportunities."

– Vice-Rector of Academics at the University of Sherbrooke, Christine Hudon

Quick Facts

The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec is one of 18 organizations funded through the Student Work Placement Program.

Budget 2019 expanded the Student Work Placement Program by collaborating with seven new partners to provide work placements for post-secondary students in fields outside of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and business, such as the arts, humanities and social sciences. This funding will ensure that work placements are available to any student who wants one.

The Student Work Placement Program wage subsidy has been increased until July 31, 2021, to cover up to 75% of the cost of wages across all placements.

Associated Links

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

