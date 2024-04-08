More plans approved for new shopping center Waukee Towne Center, anchored by Target

Development is moving forward at Waukee Towne Center, anchored by Target, with the City Council having approved plans for a second phase.

Target broke ground in May 2023 to be the 148,000 square-foot anchor tenant at the planned 62-acre, $132 million shopping center in Waukee southwest of the intersection of Hickman and Southeast Alice's roads. The complex also is planned to have an array of other retailers, green space and an 8-acre lake, access to the Raccoon River Valley Trail, a playground, an amphitheater and an ice-skating rink.

Waukee City Council on April 1 unanimously approved a site plan for the southwest section of the property that will include the skating rink, amphitheater, playground and lakeside buildings. But the plans don't include the exact details of any buildings — which will need later approval — and only allow work to move forward on utility infrastructure and parking lots.

Mike Pierson, co-owner of development company Pierson Companies with his son Nick Pierson, said in a statement that many of the planned tenants in the complex will be new to the Des Moines market and Iowa, and would include "apparel, home furnishings, beauty and fitness as well as food and beverage and entertainment offerings."

Pierson said he could not share more details or opening dates — including the anticipated opening date for Target — but expected there would be tenant announcements by late summer.

He did say the area that just had its site plan approved would include lakeside restaurants. Restaurants also will be located on lots along Southeast Alice's Road, Pierson said.

Plans for the lot include buildings with a combined more than 116,000 square feet of space, according to city documents.

He added that construction of the features such as the amphitheater and skating rink would take place at the same time as the retail and restaurant buildings.

