More Review of Apple For Anticompetitive Practices: Italian Antitrust Regulator Launches Review On Apple Apps

Italy's antitrust agency AGCM launched a probe into Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) for allegedly abusing its dominant app market position.
The watchdog accused Apple of penalizing third-party app developers by imposing "a more restrictive privacy policy" than itself from April 2021, Reuters reports.
Furthermore, the iPhone maker is hindering external app developers "in terms of the quality of the data made available by Apple."
According to the regulator, non-Apple app users have more visible and strongly worded prompts to block data tracking.
Third-party app developers get less comprehensive information about the success of their ads campaigns, the AGCM said.
The authority said Apple's alleged discriminatory policies could affect the advertising revenues for third-party advertisers benefitting Apple's internal apps, mobile devices, and iOS operating system.
Apple and its peers faced repeated scrutiny from European regulators for allegedly influencing their dominant position to thwart competition.
