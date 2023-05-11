U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.58
    -11.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.09
    -257.24 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,319.77
    +13.33 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.47
    -18.04 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    -1.11 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    2,022.30
    -14.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -1.23 (-4.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3880
    -0.0510 (-1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2519
    -0.0108 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3610
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,146.39
    -1,132.74 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.15
    -7.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,730.58
    -10.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.72
    +4.54 (+0.02%)
     

More Review of Apple For Anticompetitive Practices: Italian Antitrust Regulator Launches Review On Apple Apps

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Italy's antitrust agency AGCM launched a probe into Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) for allegedly abusing its dominant app market position.

  • The watchdog accused Apple of penalizing third-party app developers by imposing "a more restrictive privacy policy" than itself from April 2021, Reuters reports.

  • Furthermore, the iPhone maker is hindering external app developers "in terms of the quality of the data made available by Apple."

  • According to the regulator, non-Apple app users have more visible and strongly worded prompts to block data tracking.

  • Third-party app developers get less comprehensive information about the success of their ads campaigns, the AGCM said.

  • The authority said Apple's alleged discriminatory policies could affect the advertising revenues for third-party advertisers benefitting Apple's internal apps, mobile devices, and iOS operating system.

  • Apple and its peers faced repeated scrutiny from European regulators for allegedly influencing their dominant position to thwart competition.

  • Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.15% at $173.81 premarket on the last check Thursday.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article More Review of Apple For Anticompetitive Practices: Italian Antitrust Regulator Launches Review On Apple Apps originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.