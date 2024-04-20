More Rite Aids in NE Ohio closing

Danielle Langenfeld
1 min read
0

[Editor’s Note: In the video above: Forbes names three Ohio-based companies as ‘America’s Best Employers’]

(WJW) — Rite Aid announced plans to close more store locations, including three more in Ohio.

The latest round of closures adds to the roughly 200 locations the company has closed since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.

VIDEO: Long, low-speed police chase in grandma’s car

The latest round of closures was announced in court documents dated Tuesday, April 16. According to the documents, 13 stores will close.

Among those are locations in Lakewood, Massillon and Toledo.

  • 16207 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

  • 2100 Wales Ave., Massillon

  • 2450 South Reynolds Road, Toledo

Another new roundabout: Here’s where

An exact date or time frame for the closures was not provided.

Impacted customers can find other open and nearby locations here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The drug war devastated Black and other minority communities. Is marijuana legalization helping?

    When Washington state opened some of the nation's first legal marijuana stores in 2014, Sam Ward Jr. was on electronic home detention in Spokane, where he had been indicted on federal drug charges. A decade later, Ward, who is Black, recently posed in a blue-and-gold throne used for photo ops at his new cannabis store, Cloud 9 Cannabis.

  • Former HGTV star slapped with $10 million fine and jail time for real estate fraud

    An investor found a property “to be a burnt-down shell with no work done on it.”

  • Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial

    Police said a man threw pamphlets into the air before setting himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush-money trial is taking place. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

  • Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire Outside Trump Hush-Money Trial

    Max Azzarello threw pamphlets containing conspiracy-based writings in the air before setting himself alight.

  • How Britain’s stolen Range Rovers and Rolls-Royces ended up on the streets of Moscow

    Upon first inspection, the red shipping container sitting in an Essex storage site would have looked unremarkable but the police officers who opened it up knew better.

  • Panama Papers trial's public portion comes to an unexpectedly speedy end

    The trial came eight years after 11 million leaked secret financial documents that became known as the “Panama Papers” prompted the resignation of the prime minister of Iceland and brought scrutiny to the then-leaders of Argentina and Ukraine, Chinese politicians, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others. Jürgen Mossack attended the trial, while his partner Ramón Fonseca did not for health reasons, according to his counsel. Panamanian prosecutors allege that Mossack, Fonseca and their associates created a web of shell companies that used complex transactions to hide money linked to illicit activities in the “car wash” corruption scandal of Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

  • Indian Man Pleads Guilty to Creating Spoofed Coinbase Website, Stealing $9.5M in Crypto

    According to court documents, Chirag Tomar used his ill-gotten gains to buy Rolexes, Lamborghinis, Porches and more.

  • Disneyland Performers Push to Unionize, Protesting Pay, Costume Injuries and ‘the Dungeon’

    Mickey, Goofy and their friends at Disneyland are planning to join a union. Hundreds of Disneyland employees who perform in parades, high-five visitors and pose for photos while dressed as famous Disney characters—from Darth Vader to Princess Jasmine—have backed the creation of a new unit of the Actors’ Equity Association, a union that primarily represents theater actors and stage managers. Hourly workers receive annual wage increases, and base pay for parade and character performers rose from $20 to $24.15 per hour starting in January, she said.

  • After VW plant victory, UAW sets its sights on Mercedes in Alabama

    CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (Reuters) -The United Auto Workers has made history by winning its first unionization vote at an auto factory in the U.S. South. Now it needs to prove the success wasn't a fluke by pulling off a second victory at a Mercedes plant in Alabama next month. UAW representatives at the VW plant also will have to show their mettle by negotiating a contract that gives workers what they have fought for - better benefits, improved safety on the job and a greater work-life balance.

  • Arkansas authorities bust truck driver accused of hauling illegal cigarettes

    Arkansas authorities arrested a truck driver after a traffic stop allegedly revealed he was in possession of nearly 28,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes. The post Arkansas authorities bust truck driver accused of hauling illegal cigarettes appeared first on FreightWaves.