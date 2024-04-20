More Rite Aids in NE Ohio closing

[Editor’s Note: In the video above: Forbes names three Ohio-based companies as ‘America’s Best Employers’]

(WJW) — Rite Aid announced plans to close more store locations, including three more in Ohio.

The latest round of closures adds to the roughly 200 locations the company has closed since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.

The latest round of closures was announced in court documents dated Tuesday, April 16. According to the documents, 13 stores will close.

Among those are locations in Lakewood, Massillon and Toledo.

16207 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

2100 Wales Ave., Massillon

2450 South Reynolds Road, Toledo

An exact date or time frame for the closures was not provided.

Impacted customers can find other open and nearby locations here.

