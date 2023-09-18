More sellers cutting asking prices than at any time in 12 years, says Rightmove

A collection of estate agents "For Sale", "Sold" and "Let" boards

Home sellers are cutting asking prices at the highest rate in 12 years as mortgage rates hit buyer demand, new data shows.

More than a third of homes had prices cut at least once in the four weeks to September 9, according to property website Rightmove, which was the largest share since January 2011.

Those making reductions typically wiped £22,700 off their initial prices, a discount of 6.2pc.

Prices are falling fastest for the most expensive properties.

The average asking price for homes at the top of the ladder, which includes four-bed detached homes or larger, fell by 1.2pc year-on-year. This represented a drop in value of £1,373.

The average asking price for homes in this sector is £666,129.

Across the entire housing market, the average asking price in August was £366,281, 0.4pc less than a year earlier. This was the biggest year-on-year fall in asking prices since March 2019.

Although mortgage rates have fallen slightly since their summer peak, borrowing is still far more expensive than it was before the Bank of England began raising interest rates at the end of 2021.

The average mortgage rate on a two-year fix is 6.62pc – nearly triple the 2.38pc rate from September 2021, according to Moneyfacts.

That means the monthly interest on a £200,000 mortgage has jumped by an extra £480 per month.

Tim Bannister, director at Rightmove, said: “New sellers in the middle and upper sectors need to be extra careful not to set their price expectations too high.”

On a regional level, some of the biggest asking price drops were also concentrated in the most expensive areas.

In London, the South East and East of England, asking prices were down by 1.4pc, 1.6pc, and 1.5pc respectively.

Demand is stronger for cheaper properties because rising rents are pushing more first-time buyers to get on the property ladder despite higher rates.

The number of agreed sales in August was down by nearly a fifth (18pc), compared to the same month in 2019.

However, among properties with two bedrooms or less, the drop-off was smaller, with sales down by 13pc across the same period.

Andy McHugo, director at McHugo Homes in Birmingham, said: “In almost 20 years of selling homes, I feel that this summer and last summer have been the most subdued.”

Another indicator of the slowing housing market is that the average seller took 57 days to find a buyer in August, compared to 35 days in the same month last year.

Rightmove said asking prices are poised to fall by 2pc across the year.

This reduction is also set to be reflected across Britain’s rental market, particularly in the capital where Zoopla expects growth in inner London to slow from 12pc in July to 5pc by 2024.

It has also forecast growth in outer London rents cooling from 13.4pc to 5-6pc.

This could ease some of the strain on renters across Britain.

Hampton Lettings Index recently found that the average monthly rent in the UK rose past £1,300 for the first time last month.

