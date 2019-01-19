More Snap execs are out amid reports of an 'inappropriate relationship'

Twitter More

Facebook More

Snap is facing a fresh round of executive drama after reports have surfaced that two more executives are leaving the company under less than desirable circumstances.

The company's head of security, Francis Racioppi, and head of human resources, Jason Halbert, were pushed out after an investigation into Racioppi's "inappropriate relationship" with an outside contractor, The Wall Street Journal reported.

SEE ALSO: Snap's new problem: disappearing executives

Racioppi was reportedly fired last year in a previously undisclosed incident after the company discovered he had ended the contract of a woman he had hired following a personal relationship with her. Read more...

More about Tech, Snap Inc, Tech, and Social Media Companies