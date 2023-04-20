More students are learning to be mechanics, chefs, and construction workers as college enrollment shrinks

Construction, culinary, and mechanic trade programs all saw increases in enrollment last year. Peter Muller/Getty Images

Public colleges have been hit with enrollment declines and growing sentiments that a degree isn't worth it.

But many trade programs are seeing increases in enrollment, per the National Student Clearinghouse.

Construction, culinary, and mechanic trade programs all saw enrollment increase last year.

While colleges have been hit with enrollment declines and growing sentiments that a 4-year degree is no longer "worth it," many trade programs across the country are experiencing the opposite — enrollment is increasing, research from the National Student Clearinghouse found.

Across construction, culinary, and mechanic trade programs, all experienced increases in enrollment between spring 2021 to 2022, the study found.

Construction trade programs saw the largest enrollment increase — a rise of 19.3% year over year, per the study, which brought enrollment in the trade back to pre-pandemic levels. Enrollment in culinary programs increased 12.7% and 11.5% in mechanic and repair trade programs over the same time period. Prior to the pandemic, these sectors were experiencing labor shortages in skilled trade workers, particularly in construction, according to data from the Federal Reserve Economic Data.

As for public four-year and public two-year colleges, enrollment dipped 3.4% and 7.8%, respectively, per the study. Enrollment in four-year, for-profit private colleges shrank 0.2% over the same period. Overall, total college enrollment was down 4.1% from spring 2021 to spring 2022.

This decline reflects a growing skepticism toward college, long thought to be the gateway to high-paying positions and job security.

Last month, a Wall Street Journal poll found that 56% of Americans believe a four-year degree isn't worth the investment. Respondents cited student debt and a belief that college doesn't impart tangible job skills as deterrents. The Associated Press recently interviewed students who said that trade programs were more affordable than a 4-year college, and the skills gained from enrolling in trades provided a clearer job path.

Since the pandemic, demand for skilled workers has picked up, and employment in many trades is expected to grow within the next decade. For those who do enter a trade, these workers have also reported feeling happy with their work, according to a 2021 report from Angi, a marketplace for home services.

This feeling of satisfaction working as a sheet-metal apprentice was especially true for Nathan Allred, Insider's Madison Hoff reported. After Allred, 24, entered the skilled-trade after dropping out of a local technical college after the first year. He said he realized the trade was his "unknown calling," and enjoyed that it offered job security and helped him avoid college student debt.

"I say if you find out college isn't for you, you don't learn that way, you'd rather learn hands-on — stay out of student debt, try out a trade," Allred told Insider.

"I'm able to raise my family," he added. "I love what I do, and I just work with a great group of people, and I have my career set."

