More summer travel delays: Major Northeast airports issue ground stops

Major airports across the Northeast warned of significant flight delays and cancellations Sunday, as storms moved across the region and as all flights servicing the major airports around New York City and Boston faced ground stops at 1 p.m.

Nationwide, over 1,275 flights were canceled as of Sunday afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Boston Logan International Airport is currently under a ground stop due to thunderstorms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

LaGuardia Airport in Queens is also under a ground stop due to thunderstorms, the FAA said. “Due to heavy rain & fog, customers are advised to check with their airline before coming to the airport,” The airport said on Twitter.

Weather conditions have also caused flight disruptions and a ground stop at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport, it said on Twitter. Newark is under a ground stop, according to the FAA.

John F. Kennedy International Airport is also under a ground stop. Earlier Sunday, the airport said it was experiencing delays and cancellations due to weather, according to a Twitter update. It advises travelers to contact their airline for their flight status before heading to airport.

Almost a third of flights at Newark were canceled as of 1:30 p.m. EST, according FlightAware, and 17% were delayed. JFK had more than 130 cancellations and almost 190 delays.

JetBlue (JBLU), which has hubs in Boston and New York, canceled more than 20% of its operations Sunday afternoon and has almost 400 delays.

It’s been a rough summer for travelers.

Problems with flight delays and cancellations plagued airline travelers in the end of June, particularly United Airlines, which canceled thousands of flights, leaving passenger stranded.

There were likely more than 1 million passengers booked on the 8,000 canceled flights industry-wide, based on statistics from aviation analytics firm Cirium and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Bad weather kicked off those travel delays, though a series of staffing shortages and FAA problems created a travel meltdown.

