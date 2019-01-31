More Tesla vehicles are on the way — in 2020, probably

Twitter More

Facebook More

We last heard about the Model Y crossover mid-size SUV car last year and it sounded like it was going to be revealed sooner rather than later.

Well in true Musk fashion, it's looking like later. But not too much later.

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk teases 'Model Y,' says it's coming in a few years

During Wednesday's fourth-quarter earnings call, Musk shared more about the newest electric car to complement the Model S, X, and 3 cars. He said it should be here by the end of 2020.

The Y is apparently completed, designed out, and shares 75 percent of its build and design with the Model 3, so it should be easier to ramp up, Musk said. Read more...

More about Tesla, Electric Vehicles, Semi, Pickup, and Model Y