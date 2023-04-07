More Texas Nonsubscriber Work Injuries Occurring In Warehouses And Distribution Centers, Says Texas Work Injury Lawyer Hector Sandoval

Hector Sandoval Is a Texas Work Injury Non-Subscriber Lawyer from Sandoval Law Firm, serving Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin, among others.

As companies like Lowe’s, Home Depot, HEB, Walmart, Amazon, Costco, etc. (other Texas non-subscriber companies) continue to expand, we are seeing more and more injuries in the state of Texas occurring in warehouse and distribution centers.

Every day Texans suffer injuries working in a retail setting. Usually, these injuries result from lifting, slipping or tripping, falling, pulling or pushing,” informs Work Injury Attorney Hector Sandoval.

As explained in this article, non-subscriber companies need large spaces to store and ship products to their retail spaces or to customers. With so many employees working at these facilities, there is a high risk of injury when some employees are working on foot while others are operating moving equipment like forklifts and electric pallet jacks. Usually, in a warehouse or distribution center, injuries occur

when there is a lack of communication between those operating the equipment like forklifts, electric pallet jacks or conveyor belt systems;

when equipment is poorly maintained and malfunctions;

when operators are not trained properly

when there is a lack of supervision in the warehouse or distribution center.

Suffering a serious injury can result in the need for medical care for the rest of your life. You may also never be able to be able to perform the same type of work as you had before. Luckily, there are work injury attorneys that can help you understand your rights as an injured worker from the very start so that you increase your chances of coming out of the situation as best as possible.

Attorney Hector Sandoval has been in active practice since 2004 and his vision has always been strong and clear, which is “Putting up the Fight for Injured Workers’ Rights!” Sandoval Law Firm, PLLC handles all types of work injury cases with a focus on representing the injured worker in the entire state of Texas.

If you have suffered work injuries working in a warehouse or a fulfillment center, you likely have a lot of questions about your benefits, what to do, what not to do, etc. I encourage you to seek legal counsel as quickly as possible,” informs Texas non-subscriber attorney Hector Sandoval.

Hector Sandoval has developed a legal practice that focuses on holding Texas Non-Subscriber Employers responsible when their negligence resulted in serious injuries to their employees. In his +18-year career, Texas Non-Subscriber lawyer Hector L. Sandoval has represented injured workers all over the State of Texas. Our office is based in Houston, Texas but Mr. Sandoval has represented injured workers living in or near the following Texas Cities:

If you've been injured working on a Texas Warehouse or Fulfillment Center for a Texas Non-subscriber company, this article is relevant to you.

