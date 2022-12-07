U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

More Travel Disruption Feared As Passengers Take To The Skies This Holiday Season

·3 min read

  • 68% UK and US passengers experienced travel disruption since COVID

  • 83% still planning a festive or early 2023 break

  • 66% expect travel chaos to taint their upcoming trips

  • 55% will boycott an airline if their next holidays are similarly disrupted

  • 93% of passengers say reputation for arriving on time is a major factor in their decision to buy a ticket

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from travel technology company IBS Software reveals that despite more than two thirds (68%) of passengers being inconvenienced by disrupted journeys since COVID travel restrictions were lifted and 66% expecting more of the same during upcoming trips, most (83%) still plan on flying for a break in the next six months.

'Frustrated traveller at an airport, designed by Freekpik'
‘Frustrated traveller at an airport, designed by Freekpik’

The research, which polled 2000 recent travellers in the UK and US*, warns that holiday providers have one more chance to get it right; if holidaymakers experience disruptions again during their upcoming trips, over half (55%) will avoid booking with the airline in the future. When asked who they blame for their poor experiences, 50% said it was the fault of the airlines when flights were delayed, with just 13% blaming the airport. However, when it comes to lost luggage the jury is out - 42% say it's the airport's responsibility and 40% are seething at the airline.

Delayed flights or missed connections was the most common holiday hurdle, affecting over a third of all passengers (35%), followed closely by waiting in longer than normal queues (31%) and cancelled flights (15%). Lost luggage, which dominated the news headlines in the Summer, is confirmed by the research as a major annoyance, blighting nearly 1 in 7 passengers' holidays over the last 18 months.

Despite a clear desire to travel, passengers won't accept more disruption without protest. If passengers find out their journey is going to be disrupted, 53% will complain to the airline and 38% will use social media to broadcast their annoyance. And if an airline doesn't have a reputation for punctuality they're likely to lose out with 93% of travellers saying this is an important factor when deciding which airline to buy from.

However, there is still an opportunity for airlines to win back the loyalty of their passengers. When terminal turmoil occurs, passengers can be placated by automatic refunds when eligible; proactive customer support to suggest alternative routes; and automatic alerts on their phone when something goes wrong. As one passenger who took the survey commented: "Just actually organise yourselves properly, there's no excuse for all the disruption".

Philip Hinton, SVP, IBS Software, comments: "The pent-up desire to travel was always going to put airlines and airports under extreme pressure - and so it proved, with widespread disruption plaguing many long-anticipated journeys. Airlines know this is a major issue and we are seeing them prioritising on-time performance and customer satisfaction because the widespread issues have directly impacted business performance."

About the research

*The survey was conducted online by Censuswide between Monday 28th November and Wednesday 30th November. 1000 consumers who have travelled by air for leisure in the last 18 months in both the US and UK responded.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/

Press enquiries: ibssoftware@fightorflight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963232/Airport_Traveller.jpg

 

IBS Software (PRNewsfoto/IBS Software)
IBS Software (PRNewsfoto/IBS Software)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-travel-disruption-feared-as-passengers-take-to-the-skies-this-holiday-season-301696574.html

SOURCE IBS Software

