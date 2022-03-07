More Ways to Generate Passive Income and Accumulate Crypto with Matrixport's Flexible Staking

With zero gas fees and no unbinding period, innovative flexible staking products aims to enhance wider accessibility to yield opportunities

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, Asia's fastest growing digital assets financial services platform, has announced the introduction of flexible crypto staking products, which provides users seamless access to a very safe source of passive income.

Staking is a process that involves committing crypto assets to support a blockchain network and confirm transactions and is available with cryptos that use the proof-of-stake (POS) model to process transactions on the blockchain. However, there are several barriers to wider participation, including the thresholds needed to start staking, high gas fees, as well as periods of illiquidity during unbinding wait times.

Matrixport's Flexible Staking product enables users to continually accumulate crypto assets, deposit or withdraw their assets easily any time with no minimum threshold, zero gas fee and zero waiting time for unbinding. Staking yields are dynamically adjusted proportionally and optimised by an algorithm based on utilisation.

John Ge, CEO, Matrixport said, "POS has proven to be an efficient consensus mechanism and also a safe, community-friendly way to generate passive income. We are excited about offering a user-friendly POS product designed with insights from our customers that removes some of the barriers to wider participation."

ETH and FIL tokens are available for Flexible Staking now, with more altcoins to be added soon, such as SOL, LUNA and DOT. Matrixport will continually identify high liquidity quality projects with an established track record that offer attractive staking yield opportunities.

To find out more, please refer to the product factsheet .

Matrixport is one of Asia's fastest growing digital asset financial services platforms. With $10 billion in assets under management and custody, it provides one-stop crypto financial services with over $5 billion in average monthly trading volumes. The offerings include Cactus Custody™, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management.

Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport's mission is to make crypto easy for everyone and its motto is "Get More From Your Crypto". The company holds licenses in Hong Kong and Switzerland with over 290 employees serving both institutions and retail customers across Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.matrixport.com.

