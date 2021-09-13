Morehouse College Grad Uses Quarantine to Create First of Its Kind HBCU Trivia Game

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morehouse College Alumnus Rodney Boyd Jr. is proud to announce the recent release of his HBCU themed trivia game, Higher Learning Trivia. The trivia game, which was released online in October 2020, has seen rising popularity and support. Boyd could not be happier with how his game has grown and is now hoping to spread the word on it.

Boyd came up with the concept for Higher Learning Trivia in 2019 and he began the process of creating the game. During the pandemic, Boyd used the extra time he had as a result of quarantine to focus on bringing the game to the finish line and putting it up for sale.

After watching Beyonce's Netflix documentary, "Homecoming." Boyd knew he was on the right track with his idea for an HBCU trivia game and saw it as a way to: "Keep the love and shine on HBCUs in a different way"

As a lover of trivia, he wanted to make something fun and unique. The game has been a labor of love, and Boyd is so happy to see how far it's come. Higher Learning Trivia educates you on the rich history of all 100+ HBCUs while reminding you of all the things you loved about your HBCU experience.

The game comes with both fact-based trivia questions and culture-based majority rules questions, response cards for 5 players, and a unique answer decoder that is used to reveal the trivia answers to players after everyone has submitted their answers.

With HBCU homecoming season on the horizon, Higher Learning Trivia is the perfect game to reconnect with your HBCU friends you haven't seen since last homecoming. The game will also make a perfect gift this holiday season for your favorite HBCU, alum, student, or supporter.

The Higher Learning Trivia game can be purchased by visiting HLTrivia.com, Amazon, Cardsfortheculture.com, or by following along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

