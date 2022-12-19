Moreira Team Makes It Possible For People To Get A Quote In A Fraction Of The Original Time

Atlanta, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Georgia -

Receiving a quote from the Moreira Team may take as few as two hours, states the company, with a brand-new system in place. It will, according to the company, save people time, especially when comparing mortgage rates.

Atlanta, GA – The Moreira Team may have solved one of the biggest hurdles in the way of people who want to get the best mortgage rates. Traditionally people who applied for a quote would have to wait for days. However, thanks to the latest system in place by the Moreira Team, people receive a quick quote offer and enjoy some of the best mortgage rates in the industry.

Getting a mortgage quote, especially from multiple mortgage brokers, is easier said than done. Not only because it is time-consuming, but once people get quotes, it is crucial to compare rates. Finding a mortgage company that offers the lowest rate isn’t as easy as just looking at the quote; it is essential to dive deep to uncover hidden charges, costs, taxes and others that may not be instantly apparent. Fortunately, transparent mortgage brokers like Moreira Team clearly list all costs, charges and taxes, so people know exactly what they are paying. The unparalleled transparency is one of the reasons why the Moreira Team is one of the leading mortgage brokers in the US.

Readers can apply for a quick mortgage quote by visiting the Moreira Team’s official website and filling out the form at: https://moreirateam.com.

“We have recently gone ahead and upgraded our entire quote management system. This took a few weeks of work, but the upside to this is that now anyone can apply for a quote and get one in a few hours. This is a fraction of the time it used to take and far less time than any of our competitors,” said a representative for the Moreira Team.

She added, “We’ve got a few more upgrades planned to further improve the user experience of people arriving on our website for a quote.”

The Moreira Team is one of Atlanta, Georgia's most trusted mortgage companies. The company promises clients transparency, honesty and, most of all, an excellent experience. That’s why over the years, it has grown to become a brand that people trust will deliver exceptional quality services with the most competitive mortgage rates in the industry.

