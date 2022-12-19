U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.71
    -24.65 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,806.44
    -114.02 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,586.60
    -118.81 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.28
    -18.14 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +1.45 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5790
    +0.0970 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7780
    +0.0990 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,634.37
    -142.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.66
    -2.73 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Moreira Team Makes It Possible For People To Get A Quote In A Fraction Of The Original Time

Moreira Team | MortgageRight
·2 min read

Atlanta, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Georgia -

Receiving a quote from the Moreira Team may take as few as two hours, states the company, with a brand-new system in place. It will, according to the company, save people time, especially when comparing mortgage rates.

Atlanta, GA – The Moreira Team may have solved one of the biggest hurdles in the way of people who want to get the best mortgage rates. Traditionally people who applied for a quote would have to wait for days. However, thanks to the latest system in place by the Moreira Team, people receive a quick quote offer and enjoy some of the best mortgage rates in the industry.

Moreira Team
Moreira Team

Getting a mortgage quote, especially from multiple mortgage brokers, is easier said than done. Not only because it is time-consuming, but once people get quotes, it is crucial to compare rates. Finding a mortgage company that offers the lowest rate isn’t as easy as just looking at the quote; it is essential to dive deep to uncover hidden charges, costs, taxes and others that may not be instantly apparent. Fortunately, transparent mortgage brokers like Moreira Team clearly list all costs, charges and taxes, so people know exactly what they are paying. The unparalleled transparency is one of the reasons why the Moreira Team is one of the leading mortgage brokers in the US.

Readers can apply for a quick mortgage quote by visiting the Moreira Team’s official website and filling out the form at: https://moreirateam.com.

“We have recently gone ahead and upgraded our entire quote management system. This took a few weeks of work, but the upside to this is that now anyone can apply for a quote and get one in a few hours. This is a fraction of the time it used to take and far less time than any of our competitors,” said a representative for the Moreira Team.

She added, “We’ve got a few more upgrades planned to further improve the user experience of people arriving on our website for a quote.”

About Moreira Team

The Moreira Team is one of Atlanta, Georgia's most trusted mortgage companies. The company promises clients transparency, honesty and, most of all, an excellent experience. That’s why over the years, it has grown to become a brand that people trust will deliver exceptional quality services with the most competitive mortgage rates in the industry.

https://youtu.be/7ta_RmDIGJE

###

For more information about Moreira Team | MortgageRight, contact the company here:

Moreira Team | MortgageRight
Alvaro Moreira
404-238-7888
al@moreirateam.com
1230 Peachtree St NE #1900a
Atlanta, GA 30309

CONTACT: Alvaro Moreira


Recommended Stories

  • Should Investors Worry About Annaly Capital's Dividend?

    The past year has been terrible for the mortgage industry. Mortgage originators have seen volumes dwindle as rising rates have eliminated the incentive to refinance, and homebuyers have seen a significant decline in housing affordability. Mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) have struggled as well, amid rising rates and concern as the Federal Reserve reduces it holdings of debt securities.

  • Housing market predictions: Six experts weigh in on the real estate outlook in 2023

    Increasing signs point to U.S. recession in 2023. What does that mean for the housing market and real estate? Housing experts make predictions.

  • Mortgage Buydowns Are Making a Comeback

    Carley Chase found her dream home in Chandler, Ariz., this summer: a three-bedroom ranch, close to work, with a pool and a backyard lined with palm trees. Rising borrowing costs have dramatically increased the cost of buying a home this year, reviving interest in mortgage products like temporary buydowns that fell out of favor after the 2008 financial crisis. A series of interest-rate rises have rippled through the U.S. economy, and more are projected to be on the way.

  • Bank of America CEO Issues Dire Warning for Housing Market: Prepare for 2 More Years of Pain

    It's been a really tough go for prospective home buyers since mid-2020. For the past two years and change, the real estate market has sorely lacked inventory. This year, mortgage rates are also higher than they've been in decades, adding another layer of difficulty to an already hard situation.

  • Why Is Two Harbors' Dividend Yield So High?

    Mortgage originators struggled as rising rates crushed origination volumes, while mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) dealt with rising rates and relative underperformance of mortgage-backed securities. This caused the stock prices of mortgage REITs to struggle and many had big losses this year. For example, Two Harbors (NYSE: TWO) is one REIT with close to a 13% yield.

  • 1 Growth and Value Stock With 77% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Digital marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC) has been hit hard this year, with its stock down more than 64% in 2022. LendingClub got caught up in the tech wave last year, resulting in elevated valuations that couldn't survive the rapidly rising interest rate environment. LendingClub is an online personal-loan service that customers often use to consolidate credit card debt.

  • Why Is Redwood Trust's Dividend Yield So High?

    Mortgage originators saw volumes collapse as rising rates removed the incentive for borrowers to refinance their homes. It also caused mortgage-backed securities to get sold off as bond fund managers sell their most liquid securities to meet redemption obligations. This caused mortgages to underperform Treasuries and mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) stocks to underperform the stock market.

  • For Landlords, Rising Housing Costs Make It Harder to Earn Passive Income

    Many Americans dream the path to building wealth is like a trip around the Monopoly board, buying up properties that generate rental income. People thinking about becoming landlords might have a tougher time turning a profit after a year marked by higher home prices and mortgage rates. Rents are up too, but because of inflation so are the costs of repairs and routine home maintenance.

  • Highest Interest Rates in 15 Years Are Derailing the American Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- The highest interest rates in 15 years are delaying home dreams, putting business plans on ice and forcing many Americans to agree to loan terms that would have been unimaginable just nine months ago.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth

  • Indebted households just starting to feel impact of higher rates: TD

    "With debt payments eating up more income, households will have to reduce savings or curb spending elsewhere," said the report.

  • Think mortgage rates are high in the U.S.? Check out what’s happening in these countries

    Homeowners in some countries can be more exposed to higher rates because mortgages have shorter fixed-rate periods.

  • Mortgage defaults and foreclosures on the rise as interest rates climb

    Even higher rates could cause further troubles for rate-sensitive housing market

  • These Are the Best Ways to Finance a Car Purchase in 2023

    Car financing is an important part of buying a vehicle and can be the difference between getting your ideal car and settling for something less. If you are looking to purchase a car in 2023, you should understand the different types of car financing options available. A strong credit score is essential for getting a good interest rate when you finance a car.

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Watch Amid Supply-Chain Challenges

    U.S. solar industry players are set to gain from increasing residential installations and the Inflation Reduction Act amid supply-related headwinds. One may keep a tab on ENPH, FSLR and RUN.

  • Viking Therapeutics' stock rallies after Madrigal shares positive data about its liver drug

    Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. jumped 55% in premarket trading on Monday after a company that is also developing a selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist as a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis announced positive, late-stage data. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it is aiming to get an accelerated approval in the U.S. for its drug. Viking's treatment candidate is currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial. The company's stock is down 24.7% so far th

  • Morning bid: No Messi magic for markets

    Soccer fans enjoyed an extraordinary final of the World Cup on Sunday as high emotion and intense drama gave way to Lionel Messi leading Argentina to victory against France in a penalty shootout. Global markets are devoid of any such drama as investors hunker down ahead of interest rate hikes by the world's top central banks and reconcile with weak economic growth. And while the European Central Bank eased the pace of its interest rate hikes, it stressed significant tightening remained ahead as it fights runaway inflation.

  • Yen for change

    World markets head into the final full week of 2022 slightly punch drunk from this month's latest salvo of central bank interest rate rises - but with one wary eye on the only G7 country that has done nothing yet. As the U.S. Federal Reserve and monetary authorities across the Western world have pushed up borrowing rates all year to rein in inflation, the Bank of Japan still stands pat. Doggedly persisting with an ultra-loose policy of sub-zero interest rates and bond buying that pins its long-term borrowing costs to the floor too - despite inflation rising to near twice the 2% target - the BoJ's biggest battle all year has been shoring up the resulting weakness of the yen.

  • How Are IRA Withdrawals Taxed?

    How IRA withdrawals are taxed depends on the type of account. Tax consequences for traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are different in significant ways.

  • Inside Nigeria's Ambitious Push of Cashless Society, eNaira CBDC

    Nigeria is capping cash withdrawals in order to drive adoption of its CBDC the eNaira—but will people embrace the central bank’s vision?

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Has a Finance Lesson for Investors. They Disagree.

    Investors need to check in on what's happened with Tesla and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the weekends. Here's a rundown of significant comings and goings.