Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Morgan Advanced Materials is UK£5.40 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Morgan Advanced Materials' UK£2.75 share price signals that it might be 49% undervalued

The UK£3.77 analyst price target for MGAM is 30% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£70.8m UK£82.7m UK£99.0m UK£110.9m UK£120.7m UK£128.8m UK£135.4m UK£140.8m UK£145.5m UK£149.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Est @ 12.02% Est @ 8.87% Est @ 6.66% Est @ 5.12% Est @ 4.04% Est @ 3.28% Est @ 2.76% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2% UK£64.8 UK£69.4 UK£76.1 UK£78.0 UK£77.8 UK£76.0 UK£73.2 UK£69.7 UK£66.0 UK£62.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£713m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£149m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (9.2%– 1.5%) = UK£2.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£2.0b÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)10= UK£822m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£1.5b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Morgan Advanced Materials as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.297. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Morgan Advanced Materials

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Morgan Advanced Materials, we've compiled three relevant elements you should explore:

