Is Morgan Advanced Materials plc's (LON:MGAM) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.5% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Morgan Advanced Materials' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Morgan Advanced Materials is:

14% = UK£56m ÷ UK£399m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Morgan Advanced Materials' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Morgan Advanced Materials seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 14%. This certainly adds some context to Morgan Advanced Materials' moderate 8.6% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Morgan Advanced Materials' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 9.8% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Morgan Advanced Materials''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Morgan Advanced Materials Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Morgan Advanced Materials has a three-year median payout ratio of 45%, which implies that it retains the remaining 55% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Morgan Advanced Materials has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 37%. Still, forecasts suggest that Morgan Advanced Materials' future ROE will rise to 22% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Morgan Advanced Materials' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

