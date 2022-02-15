U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,399.25
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,487.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,283.75
    +30.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.98
    -0.48 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.40
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3390
    -0.2110 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,481.06
    +1,708.43 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.67
    +35.46 (+3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,035.55
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Morgan Brookshire Business launches truly innovative business funding solutions that will be available to all business owners within the United States and Canada.

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Brookshire LLC has launched an innovative business funding solution that will be available to all business owners within the United States and Canada. This will be done regardless of credit issues or any other obstacles where getting the maximum amount will be easy and the rates will be among the best that one can get in USA and Canada today. The brains behind Morgan Brookshire are veterans in merchant cash advance and business funding industry. Merchant cash advance industry has become very competitive in the recent years with the huge influx of lenders both good and bad. There are also traditional sources like banks but these have failed time and again in providing funding to small and mid size business owners. Through its innovative team of experts, Morgan Brookshire has now launched business funding solutions that will fully fulfill the needs of such merchants all over the country. This is something that has been long due and merchants will now be having a reliable source of huge amounts at very attractive interest rates. There are merchants who are completely unaware of the inner world of the lending industry and they will accept credit financing without even considering the interest rates. They don't need to go through all this today since they are many companies willing to offer even higher amounts and finding cheaper rates is now very easy. However, one will need to find an honest cash advance company which will offer him multiple funding options without harming his credit. Small to mid size business owners can now rely on Morgan Brookshire for maximum amount of funding with the lowest interest rates in USA & Canada.

The company has years of practical experience in dealing with business owners all over the United States where it serves its clients with 100% integrity and professionalism. It is for this reason that the underwriters of Morgan Brookshire will see something in a deal where underwriters of other companies failed to see and judge. Apart from the huge amounts and lower rates, the merchants who will consider these newly launched solutions will also benefit from super fast turnaround time. All matters will be handled with the highest level of professionalism and integrity. Morgan Brookshire is rated among the top cash advance companies for repeated merchants and those interested in this offer will have an opportunity of renewing their advances again and again.

About this new launch, Morgan Brookshire LLC., the management has stated that, "To offer the maximum funding amounts with advantageous rates to a merchant is very challenging. It requires years of experience about the business and truly great understanding on the business practice." They also added, "As a good lender, you need to have a great feeling for the deal." They also went ahead to say that, "We at Morgan Brookshire always provide same level of importance to all of our deals – big, small or even medium-size. Our funding partners have one common goal to offer the maximum amounts with lowest possible rate for our merchants. There is no need for business owners to shop around for a better rates for the deal at all. Morgan Brookshire truly means one stop solution for all business funding needs."

For more information on merchant cash advances from Morgan Brookshire LLC please visit http://www.morganbrookshirellc.com or call at 1-212-470-6801 or email to info@morganbrookshirellc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morgan-brookshire-business-launches-truly-innovative-business-funding-solutions-that-will-be-available-to-all-business-owners-within-the-united-states-and-canada-301482066.html

SOURCE Morgan Brookshire LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • Shale King Harold Hamm Is Passing Billions to His Heirs Tax-Free

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm executed one of the largest wealth transfers in U.S. history last week, handing each of his five children a stake worth about $2.3 billion in Continental Resources Inc., the shale drilling company he founded more than 50 years ago.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Betwe

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Tower Semiconductor Stock Rockets On Reported Intel Buyout

    Tower Semiconductor shares rocketed late Monday after a news report said Intel is nearing a deal to buy the chip foundry.

  • AMD CEO on chip shortage: 'It will get better in second half of 2022'

    AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMD's acquisition of Xilinx and how it will benefit their customers in the strong demand for PCs, as well as the supply challenges in the chip market.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    The work management software stock is up roughly 11% over the past month despite bearish pressure for the broader market.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sell Visa & Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has made more millionaires than almost every other company in history. For instance, a $1,000 investment made in the stock when Buffett stepped in as CEO in 1965 would now be worth $18 million. The first stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to buy is the pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), with Berkshire's stake in AbbVie currently valued at $2 billion.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Tech Stocks Seeing Big Rises After Hours Monday

    Stock markets finished mostly lower on Monday, as a Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared increasingly likely. After the closing bell, however, a couple of stocks posted strong gains when the companies released their latest financial results. Below, we'll look more closely at how Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) wowed investors with their respective reports and what the prospects for both stocks look like.

  • Seven High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these seven dividend payers on IBD's radar.