Morgan Capital Selects Yardi Technology

·2 min read

London-based real estate operator enhances efficiency, transparency and reporting with cloud-based solution

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Capital, specialists in commercial real estate, has chosen Yardi® to provide a fully integrated asset management and financial management platform. The Morgan Capital portfolio includes some of the highest quality office buildings in the core London markets.

Morgan Capital, specialists in commercial real estate, has chosen Yardi to provide a fully integrated asset management and financial management platform.
Morgan Capital, specialists in commercial real estate, has chosen Yardi to provide a fully integrated asset management and financial management platform.

Morgan Capital will implement Yardi® Voyager to provide a holistic overview of its entire portfolio; Yardi® Lease Manager to visualise portfolio health, analyse tenant risk and accurately measure asset performance; and Yardi® Procure to Pay, which includes VendorCafe®, to go paperless and streamline procurement.

"We wanted a modern technology platform that provided transparency across our assets and reporting," said Nick Grosse, Partner and Head of Asset Management at Morgan Capital. "Yardi's platform provides us with a single source for lease, tenant and end-to-end accounting and helps us use real-time data to enhance our business decisions."

"We're excited to welcome Morgan Capital as one of our latest clients in the UK," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international at Yardi. "We are thrilled that our position within the industry was a key factor in Morgan Capital choosing Yardi. We continue to invest and develop solutions to meet specific market needs and are looking forward to working with Morgan Capital to help them meet their goals."

See how Yardi's technology can help transform real estate operations through a single connected solution.

About Morgan Capital

Morgan Capital specialises in acquiring, developing and enhancing best-in-class commercial real estate with its investor partners in the core London markets and most recently Manchester. The portfolio delivers exceptional returns through a combination of specialist market knowledge and unrivalled craftsmanship. For more information, visit morgancapital.london.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)
Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

