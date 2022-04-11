Morgan Legal Group P.C. Saves Money For Clients During The Pandemic With An Estate Plan

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / For many individuals, the current health situation might have caused a problem and left them dealing with both grief and a hassle solving real estate issues after a loved one passed away. With their expertise in Estate Planning, Morgan Legal Group P.C. Group managed to save their clients thousands of dollars and help them overcome the tragedies that happened by providing them with peace of mind on one front and handling the ‘heavy stuff' on the other.

Morgan Legal Group P.C. Group is a firm providing legal representation in all areas of immigration, consumer advocacy, debt collector harassment, bankruptcy, and more. What sets them apart from other legal companies is the personal approach they practice, as well as the experience they have in multiple fields, one of them being Estate Planning. Helping clients prepare for the future is a thing they are most proud of and believe in the power an attorney has when dealing with difficult bureaucracy.

The coronavirus or many other variants has halted many family members or close friends from attending any kind of social event or gathering where numerous people risk their lives. Some do so anyway, and some end up losing their lives doing so. Once a person loses their life, their home, any assets owned, or children they end up having are open to court approval of ownership. To prevent the court from deciding the destiny of everything you have, you must make an estate plan. When the pandemic happened, Russel Morgan has saved so many people's valuables once it came to these tragic events. Something to keep in mind is to always prepare for the worst, or as Morgan would say it "Plan Today For A Safe Tomorrow." With everything protected there will be a sense of comfort in what may come in the future even if it's a bad one.

What Happens If I Die Without A Will?

A Will is a document that tells everyone who owns what after you pass. But after the many variants coming into the world, people have been dying while the decision or fights between family members began with who would claim ownership of these assets during court. To prevent something like this, all you need to do is at least make a draft and show it to your estate plan lawyer including your plan for a guardianship but if you want something fully secure under your control, there are many kinds of trusts you can choose from. A testamentary, revocable, irrevocable trust, no matter what it is, everything you have is protected and those you own debts to are taken care of by monthly charges.

Probate Advice

Even after you pass, you would still need to pay those debts and this is done by the transfer of expenses towards members of your family which would add to more dreadful drama than there already is. Without a plan, going through who owns what can take up court time and can cost thousands of more dollars onto your final bill but again, can be prevented with an estate plan. A Will still needs to go through probate but with a trust, this can easily be avoided. A trust is like a huge safe and by the perspective of the court, it's a legal file telling everyone what you want and how you want it. This saves you years of time, money spent and 100% less drama. There's much more an estate plan can offer you including a Medicaid plan for future kinds of healthcare in case you're in critical condition but you can go through the specifics or any kinds of illnesses in your family you may get with an estate lawyer.

Attorney For Seniors

Russel Morgan also has a specialty in elder law care and by scientific fact, seniors are more vulnerable to the coronavirus which gives them a big risk of passing away. So it is highly recommended to plan for what is the come to your assets to prevent the court battles mentioned before. Not only can Morgan take on cases on Eldercare but also cases related to elder abuse which is a common thing today. Elder abuse can not only be physical abuse but also a form of manipulation where a person's offspring makes their elder mother or father sign a document pertaining to ownership of all inheritance. To prevent all this, make a plan now.

Morgan Legal Group P.C.

Morgan Legal Group P.C. takes care of people with its services in all kinds of locations in New York City, such as; Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island and the Bronx. Other locations in the state of New York are; Suffolk County, Nassau County, Albany, Buffalo Rochester, and Westchester. It's becoming such a success but now it's branching out further out in Orange County. The company receives constant five-star reviews on Google, Avoo, martindale.com and other legal services you can think of. If you want a fully secured plan and the comfort of not only living but knowing what could happen to you later on, Russell Morgan is the person to call, along with other legal experts to assist you. Any questions you may have, you can always visit his website on MorganLegalNY.com and read his blog with a constant flow of articles with more things to know. The Morgan Legal Group P.C. is also on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn . Remember, "Plan Today For A Safe Tomorrow."

