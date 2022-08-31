Morgan Shows Real World Value at Stanford University's Science of Blockchain

At a conference that was largely focused on the theoretical uses for Blockchain, Morgan demonstrated real-world application and value. The audience of academics, venture capital investors and technology startups described Morgan as already redefining the mortgage and banking tech industry.

Morgan Logo

Morgan Logo

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now in its fifth year, The Science of Blockchain Conference focuses on technical innovations in the blockchain ecosystem and brings together researchers and practitioners working in the space. Morgan and Sun West's CEO Pavan Agarwal was invited to showcase the practical application of blockchain and crypto to the audience. Morgan has been developed on blockchain technology that increases the accessibility, agility, and transparency of trading real estate amongst Americans.

Pavan spoke to a captivated audience and gave them insights into Morgan. "By embracing Blockchain and being amplified via our people-powered technology, we have stripped out bureaucracy and redundant steps, which gives us a speed and efficiency advantage which, along with the lowest cost, gives us a massive competitive advantage. In short, our technology focus makes us enabled for a better service and a superior performance. As we move forward, we will use Blockchain and Crypto to transform from a mortgage company to a Financial Enablement Company - not tomorrow - but now."

In a lively debate, many of the presenters and delegates focused on the theoretical potential of Blockchain, but Pavan was able to show Morgan had already brought to market a real application that was a standout from some of the other brilliant but more tech-heavy and theoretical examples.

Pavan reflected his delight to be showcasing in Silicon Valley, at Stanford University, such disruptive technology developed in Puerto Rico and breaking barriers and making Fair Lending a reality.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277) -

Visit www.swmc.com/tru-terms for TRU Approval(R) terms and conditions. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/disclaimer for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

Story continues

Contact: Sophie@inventus.media 914 309 8221

Related Images













Image 1: Morgan Logo





Morgan Logo



















Image 2: Pavan Agarwal, CEO, Sun West Mortgage Company





Pavan Agarwal, CEO, Sun West Mortgage Company









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



