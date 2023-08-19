Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.36

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of October to £0.36. This makes the dividend yield 5.5%, which is above the industry average.

Morgan Sindall Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Morgan Sindall Group was paying out 75% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 71.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 50%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.27 total annually to £1.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Unfortunately, Morgan Sindall Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Morgan Sindall Group has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Morgan Sindall Group has been making. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Morgan Sindall Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Morgan Sindall Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

