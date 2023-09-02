Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.36

Morgan Sindall Group plc's (LON:MGNS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.36 on 26th of October. This will take the annual payment to 5.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Morgan Sindall Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend made up a very large portion of earnings and also represented 85% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 71.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.27 total annually to £1.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Morgan Sindall Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Although it's important to note that Morgan Sindall Group's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Morgan Sindall Group will make a great income stock. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Morgan Sindall Group has been making. We don't think Morgan Sindall Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Morgan Sindall Group that you should be aware of before investing.

