Morgan Stanley appoints Vince Lumia as head of wealth management client segments

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley apponted Vince Lumia as the head of a new division overseeing wealth client segments, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

In the memo, Jed Finn, head of Morgan Stanley wealth management, said the new division, Wealth Management Client Segments, will oversee client relationships through financial advisors, workplace programs, institutional and direct clients.

Finn also said Morgan Stanley intends to increase efficiency in the wealth operations investing in digital channels and artificial intelligence.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

