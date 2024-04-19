Morgan Stanley consumer IPO banker Passi leaving the bank, sources say

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York·Reuters
Echo Wang and Abigail Summerville
1 min read
0
In this article:

By Echo Wang and Abigail Summerville

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's North America head of consumer and retail equity capital markets (ECM) Tilli Dias Passi will leave the bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Passi is taking an indefinite break and is not immediately joining a rival bank, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is confidential. Reuters could not immediately determine what caused her departure.

New York-based Passi has been with Morgan Stanley for 18 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her departure from the bank comes at a time when the market for initial public offerings (IPO) is showing early signs of a rebound in activity after stock market flotations dried up during most of 2022 and 2023.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Passi could not be reached immediately for comment.

Over the past few years, some other senior IPO bankers have left Morgan Stanley to pursue other opportunities. In 2022, Lauren Cummings and Ashley MacNeill, who served as co-heads of the technology ECM team in the Americas, left the bank to join private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Vista Equity Partners respectively.

(Reporting by Echo Wang and Abigail Summerville in New York; Editing by Anirban Sen and Louise Heavens)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • FedEx pledges $25 million over 5 years in NIL program for University of Memphis athletes

    FedEx on Friday pledged $25 million over the next five years to be used in sponsorship deals with University of Memphis athletes, a huge boost for the school's name, image and likeness compensation efforts. The Memphis-based shipping giant said the program will initially focus on football, men’s and women’s basketball and other women’s sports. The deal was facilitated by Altius Sports Partners, a company that works with dozens of schools on NIL activities.

  • Fed policy on hold because of 'stalled' progress on inflation, Goolsbee says

    (Reuters) -Progress on bringing down inflation has "stalled" this year, Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday, becoming the latest U.S. central banker to drop an earlier focus on the coming need for interest rate cuts. "Given the strength of the labor market and progress on easing inflation seen over a longer arc, I believe the Fed's current restrictive monetary policy is appropriate," Goolsbee said during an appearance before a business journalism group in Chicago. The belief that rates will need to stay high for longer to get price pressures moving down again is now the dominant view at the Fed. The U.S. central bank has kept its policy rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range since last July, and just a few weeks ago most policymakers, including Goolsbee, thought at least three rate cuts this year would be appropriate.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan dealmakers Lipsky and Lee are leaving the bank, sources say

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Two senior JPMorgan Chase dealmakers, Andy Lipsky and Haidee Lee, are leaving the bank, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Lipsky, JPMorgan's vice chair of investment banking, helped advise industrial companies including General Electric on big deals. Lipsky is headed to Morgan Stanley, two other sources said, declining to be identified discussing personnel matters.

  • Tesla Recalls Almost 3,900 Cybertrucks to Fix Faulty Pedals

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. recalled 3,878 Cybertruck pickups to rework or replace accelerator pedals that can dislodge and cause the vehicle to unintentionally accelerate, increasing risk of a crash.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingThe carm

  • Jay Powell just made buying a home this spring even more challenging

    The Fed chair this week doused any hopes home buyers still had that mortgage rates would soften anytime soon. That has big implications for the housing market.

  • Analyst updates Johnson & Johnson stock price target after earnings

    This is what could happen next to Johnson & Johnson shares.

  • Netflix stock sinks on disappointing revenue forecast, move to scrap membership metrics

    Netflix reported first quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. Here's what to know.

  • Higher oil prices, shipping disruptions create a double-edged sword for retailers

    Higher freight costs and lower consumer buying power could hit retailers in the coming months.

  • The Headache at the End of the Costco Gold Rush

    Costco made buying a gold bar as simple as tossing it in a shopping cart. Adam Xi, 33 years old, called five different dealers to get a price he could accept for the gold bar he bought at Costco in October. Costco shoppers are spending as much as $200 million monthly on gold, according to a Wells Fargo estimate.

  • Supermicro Stock Falls Sharply, Continuing Recent Slide

    Is the shine starting to come off Super Micro Computer stock? Shares of the server maker, better known as Supermicro, fell 14% Friday morning, putting the stock on track for its fifth decline in six sessions.