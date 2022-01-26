U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,349.93
    -6.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,168.09
    -129.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,542.12
    +2.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.46
    -27.57 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.15
    +1.55 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    -33.70 (-1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.34 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1245
    -0.0061 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3463
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6320
    +0.7660 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,476.95
    -129.93 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    835.69
    -20.12 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Morgan Stanley, Embrey to Relocate Offices To Embrey's Premier 7600 Broadway Development

·2 min read

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley and Embrey will relocate their current offices in San Antonio, Texas, to Embrey's premier mixed-use development, 7600 Broadway, bringing the office building to 100 percent occupancy.

Morgan Stanley, Embrey to Relocate Offices To Embrey&#x002019;s Premier 7600 Broadway Development
Morgan Stanley, Embrey to Relocate Offices To Embrey’s Premier 7600 Broadway Development

Morgan Stanley will occupy 28,000 square feet while Embrey will move its corporate headquarters into the remaining 25,000 square feet. Tenant buildout has begun immediately with occupancy expected in the summer of 2022.

"Embrey has designed a unique living and working experience at 7600 Broadway with the highest quality of design and attention to detail," said Trey Embrey, President and CEO of Embrey. "Embrey is proud to make 7600 Broadway our corporate home and pleased to have a company like Morgan Stanley as our neighbor and tenant."

A professionally equipped fitness studio with showers, co-working study and private conference room, a full-featured lounge for entertainment and recreation, elevated pool deck and outdoor terrace, piano bar, and underground parking, highlight a number of luxury amenities thoughtfully curated specifically to create a premier living and working experience.

Property management services will be provided by Stream Realty Partners.

JLL's Office Leasing team of Mark Krenger and Meredith Howard represented Embrey. Jeff Miller and John Worthen with JLL's Corporate Advisory Group represented Morgan Stanley.

"We endeavor to align ourselves with the highest quality projects in the marketplace that attract great tenants. 7600 Broadway is truly representative of this. This amazing space will provide the Embrey and Morgan Stanley teams a place where they can achieve their best ambitions," said Mark Krenger, Managing Director and Co-Market Lead, JLL. "7600 Broadway is a signature property for Embrey and JLL is proud to partner with them. The highly amenitized and walkable project, at the corner of Broadway and Nacogdoches, stands as a gateway to the Alamo Heights community and is leading the redefinition and revitalization of the historic boulevard."

Residential leasing for the development is expected to begin in 2022 with management provided by Embrey Management Services, nationally recognized for its award-winning approach to service.

"This project represents the highest calling of our profession in terms of concept, detail, innovation and vision," said John Kirk, Managing Director and Executive Vice President for Development for Embrey. "7600 improves the streetscape at an iconic intersection that creates a more walkable neighborhood and a first-class experience in the heart of San Antonio."

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires, and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed nearly 43,000 apartments and more than 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector with more than 4,000 units under construction. www.embreydc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morgan-stanley-embrey-to-relocate-offices-to-embreys-premier-7600-broadway-development-301469142.html

SOURCE Embrey

Recommended Stories

  • The Struggle Is Real for Zillow

    Zillow’s near-term fate hinges upon a delicate market balance the likes of which we’ve never quite seen.

  • The Best REITs to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Generating passive income with REITs is as simple as getting started, and it doesn't have to cost a lot.

  • Here Are My Top 2 REIT Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The record number of confirmed coronavirus cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant, as well as inflation concerns, have created a lot of volatility in the stock market. Given the uncertainty, it's important that investors carefully select their investments, identifying companies that can withstand the ups and downs of market volatility and thrive even in challenging economic conditions. This is exactly why Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) are two of my top real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks to buy right now.

  • The No. 1 emerging real-estate market in America also has some of the nation’s best beaches

    The Emerging Housing Markets Index from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com analyzes the 300 largest metropolitan areas.

  • US home price growth moderates for fourth straight month

    Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 18.8% annual gain in November, down from 19% from October.

  • It's Getting Hard To Buy a House: Should You Invest in Vacant Land Instead?

    Ever since the pandemic began, it's become harder for people to buy real estate, mainly because of high home prices and competition due to low supply. Here's an interesting aside: The other day, Realtors at my brokerage were discussing their experiences with Opendoor. Opendoor makes money by flipping homes.

  • Best Places To Invest In Property in 2022, According to Real Estate Experts

    The 2021 housing market gave prospective buyers a wild ride. Shortages of materials and labor made inventory scarce, while rock bottom interest rates boosted demand, creating a perfect storm of...

  • 'It's collapsing on them': Few options for south Phoenix renters as prices surge

    South Phoenix families are being pushed out by high prices and competitive market. Stagnant wages and few affordable units make renting even harder.

  • U.S. new home sales surge to a nine-month high in December

    New home sales increased 11.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 811,000 units last month, the highest level since March, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. November's sales pace was revised down to 725,000 units from the previously reported 744,000 units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for more than 10% of U.S. home sales, rising to a rate of 760,000 units.

  • This REIT Is Doubling Down on Affordable Housing

    One of the most popular private REITs in the world is adding $1 billion to its affordable housing program.

  • Thinking of Buying a House in 2022? Check These Tasks Off Your To-Do List

    If you're considering purchasing a new home in 2022, you don't want to jump into the real estate market if you aren't 100% sure that doing so is a smart financial decision. Mortgage lenders consider a few factors when determining whether to approve you for a loan and setting the interest rate they'll charge you. You'll want to make sure your credit score is good enough to get at least a reasonable rate since you'll be paying off this debt for several years, if not decades.

  • 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

    Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.

  • North Texas housing inventory is down 49 percent since 2019

    The available housing inventory in North Texas has dropped to near half of what it was before the pandemic, according to a new report from Zillow.Why it matters: While the supply of homes is down significantly, the demand for housing is way up. So prices are still climbing. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Zillow analyzes home values in an area using a metric the company calls the “Zillow Home Value Index,” a smoothed, seasonally adjusted

  • 6 Factors To Consider Before Deciding To Sell Your Home

    So you're thinking of selling your home, but you're not sold on the idea just yet. Maybe the size of your current house isn't really working for your family or you'd like to relocate, but whatever the...

  • Here's how much you need to earn to afford Fort Collins' average $500,000 home

    What do you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home in Fort Collins? It depends on your credit score, debt and down payment

  • A Nursing Home Mogul Bought Nile Niami’s $26 Million Sunset Strip Mansion

    In recent months, financially embattled real estate developer Nile Niami has been much in the headlines, primarily thanks to “The One” — the biggest and baddest mansion Los Angeles has ever seen. That $295 million project, now 10 years into construction and still unfinished, remains scheduled to hit auction blocks within the next few weeks. […]

  • 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

    The expenses that come with buying, renovating and decorating a home can add up, but fortunately, there are ways to save money every step of the way. Find Out: Renovate Your Home for Under $10,000 --...

  • U.S. New-Home Sales Surge Past Estimates, Reach Nine-Month High

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapSales of new U.S. homes rose in December

  • ‘The new year holds both promise and potential pitfalls for the housing market’: New-home sales surge as supply shrinks

    The supply of new homes for sale has shrunk considerably as buyers snatch up whatever inventory they can find in today's tight market.

  • Alexandria's Eastside buying spree continues, with T-Mobile's Bothell campus its latest target

    Over the last 14 months, the developer of life science commercial space has paid around $472 million for properties on the Eastside, most of them in Bothell.