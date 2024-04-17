Morgan Stanley Joins Bank Bond Bonanza with Four-Part Deal

(Bloomberg) — Morgan Stanley is selling bonds a day after reporting first-quarter revenue that exceeded expectations, joining rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. in tapping the US investment-grade market after posting earnings.

Morgan Stanley is selling the bonds in as many as four parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, an 11-year security, may yield 1.45 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Proceeds from offering will be used for general corporate purposes and Morgan Stanley is the sole underwriter of the deal, added the person.

Revenue from the bank’s trading business came in at $5.33 billion, cruising past analyst estimates and following the blowout earnings from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders. The wealth unit generated $6.88 billion in revenue, higher than analysts’ expectations.

Wall Street’s biggest banks, lured by narrow bond spreads and strong investor demand, are likely to generate an unusually large amount of borrowing this month after they report earnings. The six largest lenders are expected to sell as much as $33 billion in corporate bonds this month.

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo kicked off the issuance onslaught on Monday, raising $13.25 billion of new debt.

