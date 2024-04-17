Morgan Stanley Joins Bank Bond Bonanza with Four-Part Deal

Caleb Mutua
Updated 1 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) — Morgan Stanley is selling bonds a day after reporting first-quarter revenue that exceeded expectations, joining rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. in tapping the US investment-grade market after posting earnings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley is selling the bonds in as many as four parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, an 11-year security, may yield 1.45 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Proceeds from offering will be used for general corporate purposes and Morgan Stanley is the sole underwriter of the deal, added the person.

Revenue from the bank’s trading business came in at $5.33 billion, cruising past analyst estimates and following the blowout earnings from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders. The wealth unit generated $6.88 billion in revenue, higher than analysts’ expectations.

Wall Street’s biggest banks, lured by narrow bond spreads and strong investor demand, are likely to generate an unusually large amount of borrowing this month after they report earnings. The six largest lenders are expected to sell as much as $33 billion in corporate bonds this month.

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo kicked off the issuance onslaught on Monday, raising $13.25 billion of new debt.

Read more: Banks Set for Bond Issuance Spree After Reporting Earnings

—With assistance from Michael Gambale.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Stronger-Than-Expected UK Inflation Tempers UK Rate Cut Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- UK inflation slowed less than expected last month as fuel prices crept higher, prompting traders to further unwind bets on how many interest rate cuts the Bank of England will deliver this year.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster Considers

  • Banks falling behind on messaging app scrutiny, survey finds

    Global financial companies are falling behind on the monitoring and archiving of all business-related communications using personal messaging apps, a survey released on Wednesday showed, potentially running the risk of regulatory breaches and fines. The Annual Compliance Health Check by data compliance firm SteelEye found 63% of some 400 compliance executives in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific said they were not monitoring staff usage of WhatsApp for compliance purposes. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) kicked off a sector-wide crackdown on business-related text messages over personal messaging platforms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, amid concerns texts were going unrecorded.

  • United Airlines jumps after results beat 'dramatically low' expectations

    The carrier's forecast signaled strength in travel demand as corporate spending improved, lifting shares of rival Delta Air Lines and American Airlines by about 2% each. "United delivered Q1 results that cleared dramatically lowered expectations in the wake of the Boeing 737 MAX-9 grounding in January," Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally said in a note. United, a prominent customer of Boeing, cut its annual delivery estimate for new aircraft by 25% as the planemaker has been grappling with production and certification delays.

  • Boeing faces rising pressure in Washington as whistleblower testifies

    A Boeing engineer turned whistleblower will come before a Senate subcommittee Wednesday as the aviation giant faces mounting concerns about whether its planes are safe.

  • Wall Street Banks Goldman and Morgan Stanley Prosper as Tables Turn

    Welcome news for investment bankers at firms like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs then, that they look poised to win again after a muted period of stock market debuts and issuance. Look no further than first-quarter earnings the four largest U.S. banks— JPMorgan Bank of America Citi and Wells Fargo —and the two most prominent investment banks— Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley —have reported in the past week.

  • What is a callable CD?

    If you’re looking for a high-yield CD, you may have come across a callable CD. Learn more about how callable CDs work and whether they make sense for you.

  • 12 questions to ask when buying a house

    Learn the 12 questions to ask when buying a house, from choosing a Realtor to home shopping to closing. Go through the checklist and find your dream home.

  • Wall Street Strategists Say Stocks Pullback Risks Forced Selling

    (Bloomberg) -- Exposure to stocks is now so high that any weakness is likely to set off a bigger slump once investors start to cut back on their long positions, according to top Wall Street strategists.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42 in Pivot From ChinaIran’s C

  • Tesla again seeks shareholder nod for Musk's 2018 pay voided by judge

    The compensation includes no salary or cash bonus, but sets rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as $650 billion over the next 10 years. Tesla is now valued at $500.36 billion, according to LSEG data. Musk's pay was rejected by Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery, who termed the compensation granted by the board as "an unfathomable sum" that was unfair to shareholders.

  • Here Are My Top 3 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy in April

    When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), the "Magnificent Seven" stocks always seem to find their names in the spotlight.