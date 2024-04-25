Morgan Stanley PE Asia to reorganise regional teams as CEO steps down

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Morgan Stanley is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City·Reuters
Reuters
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia is reorganising its teams in the region as its current chief executive of Asia Chin Chou is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Morgan Stanley will carve out a China-focused team from the rest of the region that focuses on investments in onshore and offshore China, according to the memo.

A spokesperson for the firm confirmed the content of the memo when approached by Reuters.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

