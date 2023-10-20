Morgan Stanley Ramps Up ETF Push with 5 New Funds

Morgan Stanley Investment Management launched five new funds on Thursday under its Eaton Vance and Parametric brands, expanding the firm’s expansion into the exchange-traded fund business that started earlier this year.

The three Eaton Vance ETFs invest in bonds, while the two Parametric funds write options on a stock portfolio to generate income or hedge downside loss. The three bond funds focus on municipal bonds, ultra-short-term bonds and high-yield bonds, respectively.

All five of the new funds are actively managed.

The new products are part of Morgan Stanley’s return to the ETF space after having helped create some of the first funds in the 1990s, before exiting the business. Previous launches in 2023, along with the firm’s filing for mutual fund conversions earlier this month, show Morgan Stanley is expanding across the ETF market.

“We’re in the initial steps of building out a multi-brand, multi-asset-class platform,” Morgan Stanley's global head of ETFs Anthony Rochte said in an interview.

Morgan Stanley Options ETFs Priced to Sell

Both the options-based ETFs have expense ratios of 0.29%, making them cheaper than many of the dominant players in the options-ETF space.

The income-focused Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (PAPI) is six basis points cheaper than one of the leading funds in the options-ETF space, the $30 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI). The Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (PHEQ) undercuts BlackRock’s options-hedging ETFs by more than 20 basis points.

Regarding the bond funds, Rochte emphasized the experience and infrastructure the firm has in bond investing.

He also said many of the people involved in managing the Eaton Vance fixed-income ETFs are veterans of fixed-income management, and have been involved in managing some of the firm’s oldest mutual funds, such as the Income Fund of Boston, which was started in 1972.

Investors will likely see considerably more activity from Morgan Stanley in the ETF world. Lauren Bellmare, executive director of corporate communications said in an interview that this will not be a one-year project and the company plans to expand globally.

“This is not just going to be a few more [funds],” she said.

