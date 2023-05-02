Morgan Stanley in Talks to Resolve DOJ, SEC Block Trading Probes
(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley said it’s in talks with US prosecutors and regulators to resolve a probe into its block trading practices.
“The firm is currently engaged in discussions regarding potential resolution of the investigations by the enforcement division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York into various aspects of the firm’s blocks business,” the bank said Tuesday in a regulatory filing.
The firm has previously said inquiries focus on whether employees shared or used information regarding impending block transactions in violation of securities regulations. The company has discharged two bankers who had been put on leave in relation to the issue and said the move was tied to allegations about their communications about impending block trades and client activity.
Morgan Stanley disclosed the investigations last year, and said it faces potential civil liability from allegations that it caused stock prices to drop before completing a block trade.
