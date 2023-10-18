Advertisement
Morgan Stanley's profit drops on Wall Street slowdown

David Hollerith
·Senior Reporter
·1 min read

Third-quarter profits at Morgan Stanley (MS) dropped 9% from a year ago as revenue from investment banking and trading fell, another sign that Wall Street is still struggling to recover from a prolonged slump.

Its performance placed it near the bottom of the big banks. Its drop in profits was smaller than the 33% decline at rival Goldman Sachs (GS), but trailed increases at JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C).

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman attends the Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Its investment banking revenues fell 27% from a year ago, placing it last among the big banks with sizable Wall Street operations.

Investment banking fees at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citigroup all rose from a year ago. At JPMorgan, these fees fell by a much lesser degree — 2.6% — for the same period.

Morgan Stanley's trading results were also down, by 3%. One bright spot was that its wealth and investment management units both posted higher year-over-year profits.

"While the market environment remained mixed this quarter, the firm delivered solid results," said CEO James Gorman

Its stock fell nearly 3% in early trading before the market open on Wednesday.

