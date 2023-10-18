Morgan Stanley's profit drops on Wall Street slowdown

Third-quarter profits at Morgan Stanley (MS) dropped 9% from a year ago as revenue from investment banking and trading fell, another sign that Wall Street is still struggling to recover from a prolonged slump.

Its performance placed it near the bottom of the big banks. Its drop in profits was smaller than the 33% decline at rival Goldman Sachs (GS), but trailed increases at JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C).

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Its investment banking revenues fell 27% from a year ago, placing it last among the big banks with sizable Wall Street operations.

Investment banking fees at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citigroup all rose from a year ago. At JPMorgan, these fees fell by a much lesser degree — 2.6% — for the same period.

Morgan Stanley's trading results were also down, by 3%. One bright spot was that its wealth and investment management units both posted higher year-over-year profits.

"While the market environment remained mixed this quarter, the firm delivered solid results," said CEO James Gorman

Its stock fell nearly 3% in early trading before the market open on Wednesday.

Click here for in-depth analysis of the latest stock market news and events moving stock prices.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance