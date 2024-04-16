Morgan Stanley's profit beats as investment banking rebounds

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Morgan Stanley is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City·Reuters
Tatiana Bautzer and Manya Saini
2 min read
0
In this article:

By Tatiana Bautzer and Manya Saini

(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley's first-quarter profit beat estimates on Tuesday, fueled by a resurgence in investment banking led by equity underwriting where revenue more than doubled, sending its shares up 2.7% before the bell.

Investment banking revenue climbed 16% from a year ago, while fixed-income underwriting remained a bright spot for a second quarter in row, driven by higher bond issuance.

"As a result of strong net new asset growth, the firm has reached $7 trillion of client assets across wealth and investment management," CEO Ted Pick said on Morgan Stanley's first quarter under his helm.

The Wall Street giant reported profit of $2.02 per share sailing past analysts' average estimate of $1.66, according to LSEG data. Its total revenue rose to $15.14 billion compared with $14.5 billion a year ago.

INVESTMENT BANKING RECOVERY IN SIGHT

Investment banking activity has rebounded from a two-year dealmaking drought as large corporates issued near-record levels of debt and equity capital markets became more active.

Still, Morgan Stanley revenue from the segment came in weaker than its main rival Goldman Sachs. Goldman impressed markets on Monday with a 28% rise in profit due to more fees in leading large deals and also good results in trading.

In their earnings last week, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup cited rising activity, particularly in debt and equity capital markets.

Total revenue for the institutional securities division that houses investment banking, equities and fixed income stood at $7 billion, compared with $6.8 billion a year ago. Fixed income trading revenue slid 4%, while equities rose 4%.

Morgan Stanley has built its wealth business into a powerhouse that generates more stable revenue and helps smooth out revenue from more volatile businesses such as trading and investment banking.

But as the race for market share in wealth management increases, markets are focused on whether Morgan Stanley can grow assets.

Net new assets for the quarter stood at $95 billion, of which around half came from family offices, the bank said.

Wealth management revenue rose to $6.9 billion from $6.6 billion a year ago.

The unit is also reportedly facing higher regulatory scrutiny, with multiple U.S. regulators probing whether Morgan Stanley is vetting its clients and knows the origin of their wealth. The Wall Street Journal reported the probes earlier this month.

Investment management revenue of $1.4 billion was higher than $1.3 billion a year ago.

The bank's asset management unit is aiming to double its private credit portfolio to $50 billion in the medium term, Reuters reported in January, as it gathers funds from large investors to loan out to companies.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in New York and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Arun Koyyur)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • BNY Mellon posts profit beat amid higher services fees

    Bank of New York Mellon beat estimates with a 5% rise in profit, as rising asset values boosted investment services fees, offsetting lower interest income.

  • Apple CEO says that he wants to increase investments in Vietnam

    Apple CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday that he wants to further increase investment in Vietnam a day after the company announced it would spending on suppliers in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub. Vietnam has become more important to Apple as the company seeks to diversify its supply chains away from China, where most of its smartphones and tablets are assembled. The company began looking at moving its production to countries like Vietnam, and more recently India, after shutdowns to fight COVID-19 in China repeatedly disrupted the company's shipments.

  • Bank of America profits drop as key lending revenue weakens

    The results from the nation's second-largest lender offer the latest example of how even the biggest banks are increasingly challenged by high interest rates.

  • UBS Is Said to Face $20 Billion Capital Hit Under Swiss Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG faces an increase in regulatory capital requirements that could reach around $20 billion under reforms proposed in the wake of the collapse of Credit Suisse.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Futures Steady After Selloff Rattles Globe: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Bil

  • Wall Street surge lifts Morgan Stanley and new CEO Ted Pick

    A Wall Street revival helped Morgan Stanley beat analyst expectations in the first quarter, giving a lift to new CEO Ted Pick.

  • Charles Schwab revenue beats estimates on higher asset management fees

    Still, overall profit at the brokerage shrank 15% to $1.36 billion on higher interest paid on client deposits and its own borrowings. "Against an improved macroeconomic backdrop, clients entrusted us with $96 billion in core net new assets - including $45 billion in March alone," CEO Walt Bettinger said in a statement. A rebound in markets has boosted the value of assets under management at brokerages, allowing them to pocket higher fees even if fewer clients put their money into the funds.

  • Here are the top 5 retirement regrets this California financial adviser says he sees — plus how you can avoid them

    Forget regret, or retirement is yours to miss.

  • Is PubMatic Stock a Buy Now?

    The ad tech company delivered a stellar fourth quarter, and is poised for revenue growth in 2024.

  • Mortgage rates today, April 16, 2024: It could be a good time to buy a house

    These are today's mortgage rates. Rates shouldn't plummet anytime soon, so it could be a good time to buy if you're financially ready. Lock in your rate today.

  • Is Energy Transfer the Best Dividend Stock for You?

    While the MLP offers a big-time dividend, it has some drawbacks.