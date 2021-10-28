MorganFranklin Consulting Announces Additions to Leadership Team Amid Continued Growth

Global management & technology consulting firm promotes 4 to leadership roles

MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting Logo

MorganFranklin Consulting Logo

MorganFranklin Consulting

Sean Hanley, Christian Heffron, John Hozik, Yogesh Shiralkar

Sean Hanley, Christian Heffron, John Hozik, Yogesh Shiralkar

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading management and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has announced four promotions to its leadership team. Sean Hanley, Christian Heffron and John Hozik have been named managing directors, and Yogesh Shiralkar has been named an executive director.

These promotions come as MorganFranklin continues to experience significant growth and demand nationally.

“Each of these individuals brings a passion for developing our people, serving our clientswith excellence,and living our guiding principles, all of which have contributed significantly to our continuing growth and strategic direction,” said Chris Mann, MorganFranklin managing partner. “While it is always exciting to welcome new members to ourleadership team, it’s especially rewarding and impactful to our culture when we have the ability to promote leaders like Sean, Christian, John, and Yogesh from within.

Sean Hanley has extensive experience leading transformation programs, with a focus on driving efficiency and effectiveness across the entire corporate function of an enterprise. His recent work includes leading a range of transaction advisory services, standing up and optimizing finance functions, as well as implementing national and global target operating models for Fortune 50 companies. Sean is a certified public accountant in New York, a chartered accountant in Australia, and holds a degree in commerce from Australian National University.

Christian Heffron serves a wide range of clients from fast-growing private companies to large international publicly traded companies, guiding and supporting them through Sarbanes-Oxley, internal audit, and IT risk management processes. He helps his clients establish innovative, effective, and sustainable internal controls solutions, leveraging automation when possible. Christian is a chartered accountant, a certified information systems auditor, and received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Southampton.

Story continues

John Hozik has extensive experience working with large international publicly traded companies that are undergoing complex transactions and/or transitions. As a financial services industry expert, his focus areas include operational accounting, technical accounting, financial reporting, regulatory reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley readiness and compliance, reorganizations and M&A. He is a certified public accountant and earned his MBA in accounting from John Hopkins University’s Carey Business School.

Yogesh Shiralkar is an innovation-focused leader, helping clients address their most complex issues by leveraging technology solutions to unlock value. He brings more than 20 years of experience in digital transformation and delivering cloud ERP solutions, with broad industry experience across the oil and gas, aviation, medical devices, telecommunication, manufacturing, distribution and packaging industry sectors. Yogesh is a certified project management professional and holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from the University of Toledo.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. MorganFranklin is Vaco’s global consulting platform. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com.

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to our clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in accounting and finance, technology and operations. In addition to Vaco, our family of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a methodology-driven global consulting platform; Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS healthcare IT solutions provider; and Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 15 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018- 2021 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

Attachments

CONTACT: Todd Smith Deane | Smith 615-202-7944 todd@deanesmith.agency Andrew Moses MorganFranklin Consulting 703-564-7525 andrew.moses@morganfranklin.com



