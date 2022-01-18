U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

MorganFranklin Consulting Secures OneStream Software's Platinum Partner Level Status

·3 min read

OneStream partner achieves new status, continues to empower customers and provide deep domain expertise around the globe

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / MorganFranklin Consulting, a Vaco company, and a leading management and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has become a platinum level OneStream implementation partner. As a platinum level partner, OneStream recognizes MorganFranklin's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients.

OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with more than 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions.

"Being recognized as a platinum partner validates our efforts in building a high-performingOneStream practice with the expertise and experience required to deliver lasting value to our clients," says Hudson Shelby, managing director and CPM practice leader at MorganFranklin Consulting. "Our integrated team of master OneStream practitioners and functional finance, accounting, and business transformation experts look forward to continuing our partnership and delivering leading CPM solutions to our shared clients."

MorganFranklin Consulting is an award-winning advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, and business objectives. The firm's broad capabilities include accounting & risk advisory, technology enablement, cybersecurity, transaction services, and other strategic transformation initiatives.

"We are thrilled to announce MorganFranklin Consulting has achieved platinum level partner status," said Stephanie Cramp, senior vice president, global alliances of OneStream Software. "This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. MorganFranklin Consulting's new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream's unified solution to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights."

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making, all in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 900 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,000 employees, and our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com.

Contacts:
Andrew Moses
MorganFranklin Consulting
703-564-7525
andrew.moses@morganfranklin.com

Todd Smith
Deane | Smith
615-202-7944
todd@deanesmith.agency

SOURCE: Vaco



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683824/MorganFranklin-Consulting-Secures-OneStream-Softwares-Platinum-Partner-Level-Status

