Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Unitholders
MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual unitholders' meeting held on May 5, 2021 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of trustees of the REIT, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 12, 2021. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.
The total number of units and special voting units represented by holders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 28,761,985 representing 51.13% of the REIT's total outstanding units and special voting units.
1. Election of Trustees
The seven (7) nominees proposed by management were elected as trustees of the REIT to hold office until the termination of the next annual meeting of unitholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the REIT's Declaration of Trust. Proxies were received on this matter for units and special voting units of the REIT as follows:
Name
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Avtar T. Bains
27,213,279
95.56
1,255,977
4.41
Dino Chiesa
28,164,015
98.93
305,241
1.07
Mel Leiderman
28,167,850
98.94
301,406
1.06
Frank Munsters
20,057,947
70.46
8,411,309
29.55
Bruce K. Robertson
28,201,719
99.06
267,537
0.94
K. Rai Sahi
27,903,021
98.01
566,235
1.99
William O. Wallace
27,219,533
95.61
1,249,723
4.39
2. Appointment of Auditors
The firm of Ernst & Young LLP, chartered accountants, was appointed as auditor of the REIT to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and to authorize the trustees to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies were received on this matter for units and special voting units of the REIT as follows:
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
28,552,847
99.27
209,138
0.73
About Morguard North American Residential REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.
