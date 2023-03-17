MORGUARD NORTH AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL REIT ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IN CONNECTION WITH ITS RECENTLY COMPLETED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $50 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

TSX SYMBOL: MRG.UN

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) announced today that it has successfully closed the issuance of an additional $6 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due March 31, 2028 (the "Debentures") pursuant to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted by the REIT to the syndicate of underwriters in connection with the REIT's previously announced offering of $50 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, which closed on March 9, 2023. The gross proceeds from the offering (the "Offering"), including the proceeds from the exercise of the over-allotment option, are $56 million. The Debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MRG.DB.B.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with existing liquidity, to fund the redemption on March 24, 2023 of all of the REIT's 4.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (current outstanding principal balance of $85.5 million).

The syndicate of underwriters was co-led by RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc. and Scotiabank, with RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. acting as bookrunners.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

