U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.25
    +12.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,183.00
    +113.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,840.00
    +19.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.20
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.74
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.80
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7420
    +0.0220 (+0.59%)
     

  • Vix

    22.76
    +0.75 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1891
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7700
    +0.3780 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,759.27
    -40.31 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.93
    -3.23 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,657.38
    +23.93 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Morguard North American Residential REIT Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

·3 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MRG.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems.

The notice provides that the REIT may, during the twelve month period commencing January 10, 2023 and ending January 9, 2024, purchase for cancellation up to 1,474,371 units ("Units") in total, being approximately 5% of the public float of outstanding Units.  The daily repurchase restriction for the Units is 8,461.  Additionally, the REIT may purchase for cancellation up to $4,024,000 principal amount of the 4.50% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures due March 31, 2023 (TSX:MRG.DB.A) ("Debentures") being 5% of the public float of outstanding Debentures.  The daily repurchase restriction for the Debentures is12,508.

The price which the REIT will pay for any such Units and Debentures will be the market price at the time of acquisition.  The actual number of Units and Debentures which may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be subject to compliance with the TSX guidelines.

Under the current normal course issuer bid due to expire on January 7, 2023, the REIT was approved to purchase up to 1,478,869 Units and $4,024,000 principal amount of Debentures through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems.  7,000 Units at a weighted average price of $16.36 per Unit were purchased for cancellation and no Debentures were purchased for cancellation during the last twelve months through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems.  As of December 30, 2022, there were 39,111,793 Units of the REIT outstanding with an average daily trading volume for the prior six months of 33,846.  Additionally, as of December 30, 2022 there were $85,500,000 principal amount Debentures of the REIT outstanding with an average daily trading volume for the prior six months of $50,032.

The REIT believes that, from time to time, its Units and Debentures trade in a price range which does not adequately reflect the value of such Units and Debentures in relation to the business of the REIT and its future business prospects.  As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, the REIT believes that its outstanding Units and Debentures may represent an attractive investment for itself.  Furthermore, the purchases may benefit all persons who continue to hold Units by increasing their equity interest in the REIT.  All Units and Debentures purchased by the REIT under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/06/c9240.html

Recommended Stories

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Down 69% in 2022, Is Nio Stock a Buy for 2023?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) has set up battery swapping stations instead of charging stations like most EV companies. This might end up working in its favor. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 3, 2023.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Should You Sell Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Investment management company LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The defensive portfolio of the fund gained 3.8% (net of all fees and expenses) for the full year. It outperformed its benchmark, Barclays High-Yield Bond Index, by 15.2%. […]

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Flying High

    Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stock rallied hard during Thursday's trading session while most growth stocks were selling off. In the video below, I explain why the stock is flying high. I also share a brief background of Novocure and look at a chart to tell you where the stock could be headed next.

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.

  • Tesla stock sinks toward 2 1/2-year low after China price cuts, dragging Nio, XPeng and Li down with it

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) took a dive in premarket trading Friday, after the electric vehicle maker cut prices in China again, which also weighed heavily on rival China-based EV makers.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy ‘as early as this weekend’: MACCO CEO

    MACCO CEO Drew McManigle joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Bed Bath & Beyond and why the retailer is likely doomed sooner than later.&nbsp;

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has famously said that his holding company's preferred duration for holding a stock is "forever." With Buffett's incredible, market-crushing track record in mind, here are two stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are worth buying now and owning for the long haul. While plenty of other companies vie for design wins and performance edges in various corners of the semiconductor industry, no other player comes close to matching TSMC when it comes to actually manufacturing chips.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) CEO Warren Buffett has guided his company to decades of incredible, market-crushing success and earned a reputation as one of history's best investors. The Oracle of Omaha's value-oriented approach has been central to Berkshire's world-beating performance through the years, and his commitment to backing sturdy businesses worth supporting long-term has helped the conglomerate build upon previous victories. With that in mind, read on to see why two of the most unusual stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio stand out as great buys right now.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP

    APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • My Top Stock to Buy for 2023 (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock is up just 14.4% in the last four years and is down 54% from its all-time high, heavily underperforming the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Despite that risk, Amazon is simply too good of a company with too attractive of an investment thesis to pass up. Amazon is famous for taking whatever cash flow from operations (CFO) it generates and pouring it back into its core business and new ventures.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Almost $6M of COIN, Sells Silvergate Stock

    Coinbase shares closed down 11% on Thursday as Silvergate slumped more than 40%.