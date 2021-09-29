Morguard North American Residential REIT 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN), expects to announce its financial results for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

The REIT invites you to participate in a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). An overview of the REIT's financial results will be provided by Christopher A. Newman, CFO. A question and answer session will then follow.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. Please quote conference ID 78390176.

For those unable to participate, a taped replay will be available after the completion of the call from 6:00 p.m. (ET) until midnight on November 28, 2021. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and enter the encore replay entry code 390176 #.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

